Dua Lipa announces tracklist for star-studded remix album Club Future Nostalgia

Dua Lipa has unveiled the tracklist for Club Future Nostalgia.

The album, which consists of remixes of songs from her sophomore effort Future Nostalgia, will include previously announced featured artists Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson.

It also contains revised versions from DJs and producers such as Mr. Fingers, Jacques Lu Cont, Horse Meat Disco and Jada G, as well as some unreleased tracks and mash-ups with iconic pop anthems like Stefani’s Hollaback Girl and Jamiroquai’s Cosmic Girl.

“I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me,” Lipa said of the album in a statement.

“It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road.

“During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable the Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become Club Future Nostalgia. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us.”

Check out the full tracklist for Club Future Nostalgia below.

1. “Future Nostalgia” – Joe Goddard Remix

2. “Cool” – Jayda G Remix

3. “Good in Bed” – Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix

Sample: Neneh Cherry – “Buffalo Stance”

Sample: Art Of Noise – “Moments In Love”

4. “Pretty Please” – Midland Refix

5. “Pretty Please” – Masters At Work Remix

Sample: Cajmere – “Coffee Pot” (Percolator mix)

6. “Boys Will Be Boys” – Zach Witness Remix

Sample: Lyn Collins – “Think (About It)”

7. “Love Again” – Horse Meat Disco Remix

8. “Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl”

Sample: Jamiroquai – “Cosmic Girl” (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix)

9. “Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott)” – The Blessed Madonna Remix.

10. “Hallucinate” – Mr. Fingers deep stripped mix

Sample: Gwen Stefani – “Hollaback Girl”

Sample: Barbara Mason – “Another Man”

11. “Hallucinate” – Paul Woolford Extended Remix

Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White – “The Sun Can’t Compare”

12. “Love Is Religion” – The Blessed Madonna Remix

13. “Don’t Start Now” – Yaeji Remix

Sample: Gaz – “Sing Sing”

Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens – “Bring Down The Walls”

14. “Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani)” – Mark Ronson Remix

15. “Kiss and Make Up” (feat. BLACKPINK)

16. “That Kind of Woman” – Jacques Lu Cont Remix

Sample: Stevie Nicks – “Stand Back” Acapella

17. Break My Heart – Moodymann Remix