Dua Lipa announces Levitating remix with Madonna and Missy Elliott

You know how we tend to overuse the phrase “giving the gays everything they want”? WELL WE’RE USING IT AGAIN BECAUSE IT’S NEVER BEEN MORE ACCURATE.

Earlier today, Dua Lipa announced that her fan-favourite, 70s-inspired disco bop, Levitating, will serve as the fifth single from her sophomore studio album Future Nostalgia.

But that’s not all: Levitating has been remixed thanks to DJ The Blessed Madonna, and will feature Madonna and Missy Elliott. 2020? Saved. Gays? Getting everything they want.

Dua called Madonna and Missy her “idols” on Twitter and said the remix was a “dream come true,” while Missy teased the track with fire emojis on her Instagram story.

Levitating will follow in the footsteps of Don’t Start Now, which became Dua’s highest-charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, Physical and Break My Heart, both of which reached the top 10 in the UK.

Hallucinate recently impacted radio as the album’s fourth single but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the psychedelic house anthem received an animated music video. (Here’s hoping Levitating doesn’t suffer a similar fate.)

LEVITATING REMIXED BY THE BLESSED MADONNA FEATURING MY IDOLS MADONNA & MISSY ELLIOTT – 14TH OF AUGUST – DREAM COME TRUE LETS GO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qoj9c3WCIM — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 27, 2020

Future Nostalgia was met with universal critical acclaim upon release and became Dua’s first chart-topping album in the UK. The Official Charts recently revealed that it’s the highest-selling album of the year for a British artist.

Dua also made history last week when Don’t Start Now crossed the billion threshold on Spotify, making her the first – and only – female act to have four songs pass a billion listens on the streaming service.

“Thank you to every single one of you listening to my music,” Dua said following the news. “I’m happy these songs find a home with you and I feel lucky to even be able to think that some of these songs even soundtrack ur day.

“I love you and I feel beyond lucky to get to do what I love every day.”

Levitating featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott will be released 14 August – listen to the original here on Apple Music or below.