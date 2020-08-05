Dua Lipa announces Club Future Nostalgia remix album with massive stars

Yep, that’s Madonna and Gwen Stefani in the same picture.

Dua Lipa’s critically-acclaimed sophomore album Future Nostalgia is getting the remix treatment.

Last week, the British singer-songwriter announced that Levitating, her fan-favourite 70s-inspired disco bop, has been remixed by DJ The Blessed Madonna and will feature Madonna and Missy Elliott. The gays went wild.

Dua called Madonna and Missy her “idols” on Twitter and said the remix was a “dream come true,” while Missy teased the track with fire emojis on her Instagram story.

It turns out that it won’t be just a solo release, because Dua has now revealed that it will be part of a full-blown remix album titled Club Future Nostalgia, which will also include a new version of Physical with Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson. We are being fed.

Gwen quote-tweeted Dua, saying she’s “obsessed” with the track and “can’t wait” for fans to hear it. After sharing the news, Dua revealed that the album – which is out 21 August – will include “many more surprises”.

Obsessed! 🙌 @DUALIPA thanks for having me 🥰 Can’t wait for u all to hear it ❤️❤️❤️ gx #physical https://t.co/LqE9onmISL — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) August 5, 2020

Future Nostalgia was met with praise upon release and became Dua’s first chart-topping album in the UK. The Official Charts recently revealed that it’s the highest-selling album of the year for a British artist.

Dua also made history last month when Don’t Start Now crossed the billion threshold on Spotify, making her the first – and only – female act to have four songs pass a billion listens on the streaming service.

“Thank you to every single one of you listening to my music,” Dua said following the news. “I’m happy these songs find a home with you and I feel lucky to even be able to think that some of these songs even soundtrack ur day.

“I love you and I feel beyond lucky to get to do what I love every day.”

While we wait for the new version of Physical with Gwen Stefani and Mark Ronson, revisit the iconic video for the original below.