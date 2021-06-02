DreamDoll comes out as bisexual to mark Pride Month

DreamDoll has come out as bisexual.

The television personality and rapper marked the start of Pride Month with a fierce photo on social media, in which she can be seen straddling a paint-splattered horse while wearing nothing but rainbow-coloured socks. In her caption, she wrote: “Happy Pride Month. I’m proud to announce that I’m bisexual.”

News of DreamDoll’s coming out was met with praise from her followers (she boasts over four million on the platform) including rapper, singer-songwriter and actress Dreezy, who joked “sis we knew,” and All Eyez on Me star Erica Pinkett, who said: “I love your transparency.”

In a follow-up tweet, the star welcomed the positive feedback, writing: “I’ve been getting so much love and comfort in my dms. I love it here.”

She also hit out at the men who assume bisexual women are willing to participate in threesomes with them, adding: “Some guys are so ignorant just because a woman is bisexual don’t equal threesomes nor does that mean she want to share her girl with y’all crusty asses! Men always have to make things about them.”

DreamDoll rose to fame a contestant on the 16th season of Bad Girls Club, where she proved to be a controversial figure (and perfect for reality television) when she was removed from the house for bullying and assaulting one of her housemates.

She subsequently embarked on a career in the rap industry with a string of releases, including Everything Nice, Who You Loving? (featuring G-Eazy and Rahky), Ah Ah Ah (with Fivio Foreign), Watchu Like (with Rah Swish) and Everything Nice.

Later, DreamDoll joined the 14th season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York.

You can check out her Instagram post for Pride Month here or below.