Drag Race fans think season 12 has one of the strongest top three’s in HERstory

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans are over the mothertucking moon with the season 12 finalists.

On last week’s episode, the top five queens – Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall and Sherry Pie – performed a medley of songs from RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! for their final ever maxi-challenge.

Because the performance was jaw-droppingly stun, RuPaul was forced to look at their track record to decide the bottom two queens – something he’s never done before – resulting in a lip-sync between Crystal and Jackie.

Ultimately, Crystal won over the judges and advanced to the finale. Due to Sherry Pie’s disqualification earlier in the series, season 12 is the first regular US season in five years to only boast three queens in the final showdown.

Despite all the drama and conflama over season 12 (coronavirus pandemic plus Sherry), fans are ecstatic with the final three competitors, with many hailing them as one of the “best top three’s” in Drag Race HERstory.

There’s been 12 regular seasons, four editions of All Stars and one season Drag Race UK, so it’s a big claim to make.

“I’d honestly be happy with any one of them winning the crown. Such a well rounded, talented and formidable Top 3! Crown em’ all!?” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “This is by far the most solid top 3 ever in my opinion.”

Check out the reactions below.

anyways this is the best top 3 in drag race history #TeamJaida — Quillynn (@quillynn) May 17, 2020

I still haven't decided if I'm #TeamCrystal #TeamGigi or #TeamJaida. I'd honestly be happy with any one of them winning the crown. Such a well rounded, talented and formidable Top 3! Crown em' all!? 😂👑💸🌈✨ #DragRace pic.twitter.com/pNQjf0GC2W — Mr. Lo💙ely (@MRLoVe1y) May 17, 2020

OK now THESE are the best TOP 3 we’ve had #DragRace 😌✨ pic.twitter.com/AyPSYkSMfs — andrs (@notundressed) May 17, 2020

The top 3 of Drag Race is the best top 3 ever (IMO) — 𝕯𝖎𝖆𝖇𝖑𝖔 💎 𝔣𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠 (@bloodlinethief) May 17, 2020

I can’t commit to just one queen for this top 3 because I love them all so much #DragRace — Tomás Villarreal (@TomasVill16) May 17, 2020

I’m finally all caught up on this week’s #DragRace episodes. This is by far the most solid top 3 ever in my opinion, all icons — Nick (@UnheardWords) May 17, 2020

#TeamJaida #TeamGigi #TeamCrystal #DragRace the best top 3 since season 6 in my opinion! Whoever wins I will be so happy for! — E 🌷 (@Ethan_Bradly) May 17, 2020

I think we can all agree that if any of the top 3 for this season takes the crown we will be happy, all of them are soo talented. What if Rupaul crowns them all! 🦠👑@thegigigoode @jaidaehall @CrystalMethyd @RuPaul @RuPaulsDragRace 💓💞 — Georgie 🎈 (@georgiemerfie) May 17, 2020

I don’t want anyone to win drag race this season, i love the top 3 more than life & I don’t want to see any of them lose — kiera 🤍 (@ghostin_styles) May 17, 2020

Any of the top 3 could win and I would be happy. I think it’ll be a fight to the death between Gigi & Jaida, but whatever result I’m glad we had such a strong season. One of my favourites #DragRace pic.twitter.com/azY0fJf3nW — S h a k 🌠 (@_shakattack) May 17, 2020

bro the way this is the best top 3 out of the whole 12 seasons of drag race 😌🥰☝🏼 god i love them — Maya ‎४ (@dxad_roses) May 17, 2020

The best top 3 since Adore, Bianca and Courtney #DragRace #TeamCrystal ✨ — 𝕂𝕪𝕝𝕖 (@KYLEM0RAN) May 17, 2020

the top 3 of this seasons drag race is honestly one of the best i’ve seen!!!! i’d be happy with any of them winning honestly they are all incredible — rosie (@rxsiemarie) May 17, 2020

ok i caught up with drag race and this is the first time there’s been a top 3 where i would be genuinely happy if any of them won — abbie (@abbiescholar) May 17, 2020

Honestly wouldn’t mind who won out of top 3 on drag race they all deserve it — 𝕷𝖑𝖔𝖞𝖉 (@LLOYDEMPSTER) May 17, 2020

season 12 is the first season in a while where i truly don’t mind who wins, it really is the strongest top 3 #DragRace — talia • sour candy⁷ (@louderthanrose) May 17, 2020

okay real quick,,,,this is gonna be one of the closest seasons of drag race bc the top 3 ARE SO GOOD i love all of them — 阳光 ♡ 망고 ♥ 볼 (@mingholy) May 17, 2020

มีคนบอก top 3 drag race season นี้ไม่ปัง girl this is one of the best top threes ever in drag race herstorty — 𝖋𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖚𝖓𝖊 (@_f_o_r_t_u_n_e) May 17, 2020

Last week, it was revealed how the season 12 finale will take place in the wake of the coronavirus.

According to a press release, the finale – which airs 29 May – will see Crystal, Jaida and Gigi compete in a “revolutionary” lip sync for the crown with “innovative technology that highlights the creativity of the queens.”

And this Friday (22 May), RuPaul will host a “virtual slumber party” for the reunion, in which he will reflect on the events of season 12 and check in with the queens to see how they’re coping in self-isolation.

It will feature appearances from Drag Race’s reigning queen, Yvie Oddly, and other celebrities who are currently being kept under wraps. Nina West will also return to crown the next Miss Congeniality with a cash prize tip of $10,000.

Who do you think should be crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar? Like a fan said above, we’d be happy with any of them snatching the title. It truly is one of the best top three’s in HERstory. Do you agree?

