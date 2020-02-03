Watch Drag Race stars Miz Cracker and Kim Chi make HERstory in Super Bowl ad

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture > Drag

Miz Cracker and Kim Chi just made HERstory.

The legendary performers – who rose to fame on Emmy Award-winning reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race – appeared in an advertisement for Sabra, becoming the first drag queens to appear in an ad for the Super Bowl.

Cracker and Chi appeared in a diverse line-up alongside stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Ric Flair, T-Pain, Jaleel White, Amanda Cerny, Tway Nguyen, Dough the Pug, Zachary King, Boomer Esiason, Kyle Giersdorf, Mel B and Becky G.

Deep breath for even more star power: Charli D’Amelia, Brittany Tomlinson, Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

Jason Levine, the chief marketing officer for Sabra, said: “Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly every food you eat. Whatever your passion, however you live, love, eat and enjoy life, this plant-based food is a winner.

“We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Watch the advertisement below.

Comments

More

Culture

Adam Lambert announced as first Manchester Pride headliner

Culture

42 of the best LGBTQ shows you can watch right now on Netflix

Culture

Starbucks’ new advert is a powerful trans story that will make you cry

Culture

Groundbreaking LGBTQ drama Pose is now available to stream on Netflix UK

Community

There’s a long way to go for LGBTQ activism in the UK

Culture

The Masked Singer UK reveals the identity of Unicorn, and it’s a gay icon

Culture

Elsa comes out as gay in SNL’s Frozen 2 ‘deleted scene’ parody

Culture

Demi Lovato stuns with powerful National Anthem performance at Super Bowl

Next
Press enter to search