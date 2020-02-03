Watch Drag Race stars Miz Cracker and Kim Chi make HERstory in Super Bowl ad

Miz Cracker and Kim Chi just made HERstory.

The legendary performers – who rose to fame on Emmy Award-winning reality competition RuPaul’s Drag Race – appeared in an advertisement for Sabra, becoming the first drag queens to appear in an ad for the Super Bowl.

Cracker and Chi appeared in a diverse line-up alongside stars such as Megan Thee Stallion, Ric Flair, T-Pain, Jaleel White, Amanda Cerny, Tway Nguyen, Dough the Pug, Zachary King, Boomer Esiason, Kyle Giersdorf, Mel B and Becky G.

Deep breath for even more star power: Charli D’Amelia, Brittany Tomlinson, Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo.

Jason Levine, the chief marketing officer for Sabra, said: “Hummus is for everyone and pairs well with nearly every food you eat. Whatever your passion, however you live, love, eat and enjoy life, this plant-based food is a winner.

“We’re bringing a diverse group of personalities to the table and demonstrating just how incredibly versatile, relevant and relatable hummus is today. We think we’ve got something for everyone.”

Watch the advertisement below.