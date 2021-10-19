Drag Race’s Michelle Visage to judge Pokémon pet dress up contest

Michelle Visage will be guest judging Pokémon’s Super Pet Contest which sees animal lovers compete for some sickening prizes.
Inspired by the Super Contest Shows featured in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, The Pokémon Company International is bringing the Sinnoh region’s in-game contest shows to life with a digital competition celebrating pets.
The three categories are clever, cute and cool and new entries will be displayed daily until 9 November when submissions close.
Pet owners are encouraged to dress their animals up as their favourite Pokémon characters, though this is not compulsory.
Users can vote for the ones they like the most up to 10 times a day to help Michelle decide on the best in the show.
“Our house is full of Pokémon fans and animal lovers—including our two dogs, Romeo and Daisy—so this event is such a fun way to celebrate the joy that animal companions bring to families all over the world,” Michelle says. “I can’t wait to see all of the amazing animals that people are lucky enough to call their friends, so it’s going to be really hard to choose the winners!”
The winners will be announced on 16 November during a Winners’ Ceremony hosted on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.
Prizes include Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Dual Packs, Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Editions and more.
Michelle has served as a long-time judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and recently spoke with GAY TIMES about the UK edition’s third season.
We asked her if she knows about twists such as these in advance, or if she’s as gagged as all of us when Ru makes the announcement.
“I think there’s a bit of both,” said Michelle. “They know me by now, whereas some of the other judges like to know ahead of time. I like to be surprised a lot of the time, so my reactions are real. Then there are some times that I know. So, either way, it’s always exciting for me because I’m never ever bored of drag!”
In our interview, Michelle also addressed the herstoric inclusion of Victoria and how RuPaul’s Drag Race is “evolving” when it comes to showcasing the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of diverse forms of drag.
“The more RuPaul’s Drag Race grows, the more drag grows. We get to represent as much as we can and we encourage everyone to audition,” she said.
Submissions to Pokémon’s Super Pet Contest can be viewed here, where you can also vote for your favourites.
The contest will be open until 9 November and submissions can be made by clicking here.