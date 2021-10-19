Drag Race’s Michelle Visage to judge Pokémon pet dress up contest

Michelle Visage will be guest judging Pokémon’s Super Pet Contest which sees animal lovers compete for some sickening prizes.

Inspired by the Super Contest Shows featured in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, The Pokémon Company International is bringing the Sinnoh region’s in-game contest shows to life with a digital competition celebrating pets.

The three categories are clever, cute and cool and new entries will be displayed daily until 9 November when submissions close.

Pet owners are encouraged to dress their animals up as their favourite Pokémon characters, though this is not compulsory.

Users can vote for the ones they like the most up to 10 times a day to help Michelle decide on the best in the show.

“Our house is full of Pokémon fans and animal lovers—including our two dogs, Romeo and Daisy—so this event is such a fun way to celebrate the joy that animal companions bring to families all over the world,” Michelle says. “I can’t wait to see all of the amazing animals that people are lucky enough to call their friends, so it’s going to be really hard to choose the winners!”

The winners will be announced on 16 November during a Winners’ Ceremony hosted on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Prizes include Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Dual Packs, Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Editions and more.

Michelle has served as a long-time judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and recently spoke with GAY TIMES about the UK edition’s third season.

We asked her if she knows about twists such as these in advance, or if she’s as gagged as all of us when Ru makes the announcement.