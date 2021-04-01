Drag Race’s Michelle Visage joins Steps for epic spy-themed music video

Steps have released the music video for their infectious Michelle Visage collaboration Heartbreak in This City.

In the spy-themed visual, the legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race judge (and former Seduction singer) joins Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans as they dance through their heartbreak.

Lisa Scott-Lee, who lives in Dubai, was unable to join the quintet in the group numbers as the video was shot in Manchester. However, it doesn’t stop the star from busting out a classic Steps routine from a rooftop balcony.

Michelle and the four UK-based members of Steps will perform the track on The Graham Norton Show this Friday (2 April).

The fabulous remix – which topped the UK iTunes chart upon release – will be included on Steps’ forthcoming seventh studio album What the Future Holds Pt. 2, which is due for release later this year.

It will span 15 tracks including 10 brand new songs and stripped-back acoustic versions of previous singles.

“We couldn’t have been more thrilled about the reaction to our What The Future Holds album last November, and the ongoing love from fans for all our single and video releases since,” Scott-Lee said of the upcoming collection.

Tozer added: “While lockdown has been really tough, we were fortunate enough to use the time to record a load of brand-new songs for you all! What originally started as a deluxe version of the album has now become a full new record”.

Richards continued: “We see What The Future Holds Pt. 2 as the perfect companion piece to the original album. The new record is classic Steps but also explores some brand-new sounds.”

Steps will embark on their highly-anticipated What The Future Holds Tour in November, headlining 18 arena shows across the UK. The group will be joined by British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Heartbreak in This City is now available on iTunes and streaming services. Listen here on Apple Music and watch the epic music video below.