Drag Race winner Priyanka ‘spills some real T’ on her break-up bangers

“If I can show you my flaccid penis, that’s sex,” says Priyanka. As you can tell from this lovely quote, this isn’t a standard interview. Did it pull you in? Did it do the job? Thought so! The reigning champion of Canada’s Drag Race (and Elle cover star!) has just released her debut EP, Taste Test, a five-track collection of dance-pop earworms centred around a breakup from an absolute, well, fuckboy.

The tracklist includes: lead single Cake, where she beckons a love interest to “bow down for the queen” and taste her [insert filth here]; Bitch I’m Busy, a pulsating club anthem in which she fobs off aforementioned lover because of her workload; Come Through, the anti-The Boy is Mine with infectious vocals from CDR season one bestie Lemon; Afterglow, a sensual R&B throwback track; and Snatch, the resident “drag queen song” assisted by UK alum Cheryl Hole.

It’s a triumph of a debut, so we linked up with Priyanka over Zoom to chat about the the EP, the fuckboys who inspired it and how she plans to break through the mainstream music industry with her BLACKPINK and Little Mix-adjacent sound.

What’s going on Priyanka? Tell me all.

Yesterday was my four-year drag anniversary, which is kinda fucked up that I’ve only been doing this for four years. You know what I mean? The first two years was my Destiny’s Child era and the third year was my Dangerously In Love era. I think now…

You’re in your BDay era.

I think.

That means Come Through is your Beautiful Liar moment.

Yeah, I would say that. So, it’s wild. I opened last night’s show with Cake and it was my first time performing it, and it was wild. We got this live band arrangement so it sounded so cool, it felt like I was performing in an arena. Honestly, it felt like it because there was this giant ass patio with the stage. It was cool.

How did the new songs go down with the audience?

I closed the show with Bitch I’m Busy. The crazy thing with Bitch I’m Busy is that no one knew it was gonna happen. There was no lead up or expectation that I was gonna perform it or not, because no one had heard it. I gave them the full fantasy like, ‘Ya’ll wanna hear something off my new album?’ Everyone was like, ‘Yeah! Woo!’ The song started and everyone just started like, ‘Wait, it’s a good song?’ Cake was that true crossover of… Me as a drag queen doing this little pop song and I have my tagline in there and it’s similar to… [phone starts ringing].

Please tell me this is another special guest appearance from Dr Reverend Silky Nutmeg Ganache?

Right? She never called me back. She was like ‘I have some tea for you’ and didn’t call me back. Whatever. But, Bitch I’m Busy and the rest of the songs are true bops. It’s me as an artist not me as ‘Canada’s Drag Race winner’. That’s kind of fun.

Cake is infectious as hell, but Bitch I’m Busy… Priyanka, it’s an absolute smash. Remember the first time you heard major bops like Ariana Grande’s Into You and Dua Lipa’s Physical? The gag?

It’s literally that vibe, YES. When I first wanted to do music… Well, I’ve always wanted to do music but when I had to record my verse for Queen of the North with Brooke Lynn Hytes, Stacey Kay and Leah Allyce Canali they were like, ‘Do you want to do music? If so, let me know!’ which was perfect. I said to them, ‘I wanna do music but I wanna do BLACKPINK, girl-group pop songs. I don’t wanna do drag queen music. Don’t want it. There’s a specific tone to drag queen music and I want do to pop songs. I’m capable.’ So, I remember hearing Cake for the first time and I was like, ‘This is a great first single, I just know it. It’s big, it’s loud and it sounds like a big production.’ When I heard Bitch I’m Busy… I was like, shocked. I was shocked. I was shocked. I’m still shocked. It’s just a good song. After this guy dumped me in October, I wrote Bitch I’m Busy about filler boys in-between. You know, like a rebound?

I’m absolutely with you, tell me more…

I remember there was this one guy – well, there were two guys actually.

Both filler?

Both filler. They were so in love and I was like, ‘How?’ Like, I get it. I’m sexy. I’m like, ‘Why are you not understanding the vibe I’m giving off here? It’s very clear that we’re chilling.’ But then sometimes I think, ‘Maybe I do like you? Maybe this is… nice?’ But I’m also like, ‘No. I’m a busy bitch. I have to focus. Eye on the prize!’ The other boy was a little distracting because he gave me copious amounts of anxiety. Bitch I’m Busy was about that. It’s not that you can’t do both: be in love and have a very successful career, but there’s some people that you meet in your life that are quite toxic where you just have to be like, ‘I’m a busy bitch.’ Know what I mean?

That brings us onto Come Through, which is a bit more cut-throat than Bitch I’m Busy. I live for it. Lemon’s verse slaps!

Oh my god, Lemon is so talented. The intention was to always have her on it. When I listened to the demo, it was this weird ‘reading is fundamental’ kind of song and I was like, ‘I hate this. I’m gonna take this and rewrite it.’ We rewrote it as Come Through and we put Lemon on it because the same guy who dumped me tried to date her before me… and I didn’t know. Could you imagine showing your friend somebody you’re so excited about for them to be like, ‘Oh yeah, we FaceTime’d last week…’ Not only that, this is your Drag Race sister. Not only that, but the show was currently on air because we were feeling our oats. I remember being so brainwashed. I was like, ‘Well no, it’s different for us… Maybe what you had is not what we had.’ Very that energy. Having a connection with somebody is so rare, so I thought that this guy was… the one. When you’re at the height of success in your life, I won’t say the feeling is “lonely” but the other areas in your life tend to have more spotlight on them, if that makes sense? You go to bed like, ‘Wow, I’m performing, I’m on Canada’s Drag Race, my life is perfect, but… I’m single.’ You always find a negative thing because people are never happy. All the signs were there, people were telling me to be careful. Okay, so this is real tea. I’m spilling so much tea, this poor boy… I feel so bad for him.

Rip him to shreds Priyanka, I’m ready. Give me the tea! I want the drama! The conflama! All of it!

So, this is real drama. He came to my finale viewing party, when I won, and I’ll never forget him being so shit-faced plastered, it was embarrassing. It was, like, bad. During my verse for U Wear It Well he wasn’t even paying attention. He came up and gave me a shot like, ‘Mdfhhdsfdkfsdf.’ You never forget those moments when things happen and the relationship ends and you remember the times. You’re like, oh. As gay people, we suppress a lot of things. And during that relationship, I was suppressing all of the negative things because I was trying to prove to my friends – and to myself – that the relationship was good. So when Come Through lands on the table I’m like, ‘Imma call a bitch out.’ Because he made me feel like I was the issue! I have a few issues here and there… But you don’t get to treat people like that, you know? So, Come Through came along and it’s a nasty track. It’s dirty! That fucking, whatever that instrument is, the synth? [Makes synth sounds]

Come Through feels like the anti The Boy is Mine.

Pfft. We’re like, ‘No, no, no.’ It’s like, I’ll still go and suck a good dick… but I don’t need it. We’re not going to fight over this boy. The thing with my friendship with Lemon is, and a lot of people have this kind of friendship, is that it’s unconditional friendship. Sometimes in life, you take your friendships for granted and the friendships you have with people is the shit you can’t buy. Do you have a best friend? Or am I your best friend?

You’re my best friend.

Good. This… is rare. I know it’s an anti The Boy is Mine but we stress over love and it makes amazing pop songs. If you’re gonna do it, do a song about how the boy broke your heart and call him out because sometimes the anger helps you get over it.

What is his name?

[Redacted 1].

Of course it is. The story behind [Redacted 1] also ties into the album cover, right? Tell me about that.

We met at the bar where we shot the album cover. I shot the album cover at Crews & Tangos, a bar in Toronto. I wanted to shoot it in the bathroom because so many people have done drugs and had sex in this bathroom, but they’ve also cried over boys in this bathroom. When you think about a bathroom, that’s where people go to gossip and giggle, do touch up’s to make sure you look good on your date. I remember performing on stage in that same bar when I first started drag and dating these boys. You’d be on Tinder or Grindr and have this connection with them and say, ‘I’m a drag queen, wanna come see my show?’ They’d come, I’d be on stage doing my hardest to impress them and then you look out and they’re making out with somebody else. The most gut-wrenching feeling ever, it’s happened to me like three times.

THREE TIMES!?

It’s awful! That feeling of seeing that is awful. There was this one time where I met this boy at a swimming pool. I spent all day looking for him on Tinder, Grindr, Craig’s List, whatever I could do. I was trying to find this boy because I’m a sucker for love. I really am, as you know. I went to this party and he was there. I was like, ‘This is fate!’ Then, I went up to him and he said, ‘You look so familiar, me and boyfriend were saying you look familiar.’ I see him the next day, they broke up. We hooked up all weekend, that regular shit you do, and I went out… Wednesday was pool, Thursday was the break-up, Friday sex, Saturday sex, Sunday sex – we were just chilling and talking and connecting and drinking, everything was so lovely. ‘How did I meet someone like you? Never seen someone like you before…’ All of it. We go out to the club on Monday. I went to grab drinks and saw him making out with somebody else.

For fuck sake. How on earth did you respond to that?

You know when That’s So Raven has a vision? It’s that face. I was like, ‘What the flying fuck?’ I was shattered. That was the domino that started bad boy after bad boy after bad boy…