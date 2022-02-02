Drag Race UK vs the World: Lemon defends Pangina Heals from “racist remarks and death threats”

Lemon has jumped to the defence of her Drag Race UK vs the World sister Pangina Heals.

Warning: the following article contains major spoilers about the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, including which queen got the chop.

On the first episode of the international spin-off, the nine returning fan-favourites – Lemon, Pangina, Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Cheryl Hole, Janey Jacke, Jimbo, Jujubee and Mo Heart – competed in a talent show before stomping down the ‘I’m a Winner Baby!’-themed runway.

Jimbo stunned the panel, which consists of Drag Race UK alum RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton, as well as guest panellist Melanie C, with her viral clown and ham-assisted performance, while Pangina won rave reviews for her energetic lip-sync number.

Although she split her kitty all over the main stage with a lip-sync performance to an original track, Lemon’s talent was deemed worthy of the bottom two.

The Canada’s Drag Race alum then faced elimination alongside Janey, who also performed a lip-sync routine, although with several costume ruveals.

After “lip-syncing for the world” to the beat of Spice Girls’ Say You’ll Be There, Pangina conquered over Jimbo and chose to send home Lemon.

“I am not playing favouritism,” Pangina told RuPaul. “I’ve known everyone for the same amount of time but I am choosing this person out of the idea of which show was original, and I have made the decision that I am sending Lemon home.”

Upon her exit, Lemon said she doesn’t think “Pangina made the right choice” and backed her Canada season one sister Jimbo for the win. “I couldn’t take over the world here but, I’ll take over the world somewhere else,” she added.

Following the episode, Pangina was inundated with “racist remarks and death threats” from online trolls, who still don’t seem to comprehend that Drag Race’s entire ethos is about spreading love – not hate.

“Question. Am I allowed to block people who DM me angry messages regarding my decisions on the show?” Pangina wrote on Twitter. “I have nothing but respect and love for every one of the girls but it is a competition and I had to make a decision. I am not angry do this. I get it but I also have a choice right.

“Okay now its racist remarks and death threats… Please be kind to other humans. You may not agree with my decision and I can respect that BUT violence or threats are not okay.”

In response, Lemon told so-called “fans” of the series: “it’s never deep enough to send hate to my friend yall! i love pan and she had to pick someone! if you disagree just send me a dollar and stfu.”

She later tweeted: “YOURE NOT MY FAN IF YOURE DOING THIS SHIT!!!!!!!!!!!”

Drag Race stars and hundreds of fans defended Pangina from the trolls, including fellow UK vs the World alum Baga, Cheryl and Janey, as well as Divina de Campo, Eve 6000, Sum Ting Wong and Yuhua Hamasaki.

“Thank you sis,” Pangina replied to Lemon, “thank you for this and You know I have so much love and respect for you and I you r such a wonderful person to tweet this.”

Racially aggravated hate on social media has become a widespread issue within the Drag Race fandom.

After her stint on season 10, Asia O’Hara was threatened to be burned alive by ‘fans’ because of her skin colour, and season 11 competitor Silky Nutmeg Ganache later revealed that racist viewers sent death threats to her family and friends.

When we spoke to Silky, she said “until the producers put their foot down and offer more assistance that this going to continue to happen. People do not deserve to be treated this way. What is it going to take? Is it going to take a queen to kill herself?”

Asia also told us: “I think that the people who are in a position to influence should take some responsibility. These people have the power to influence a large number of people and they need to take that seriously.

“I think the people that are in a position to influence these people and their minds need to step up to the plate. Those who not affected by it are the ones who should be made accountable for the people who follow them spouting this negativity.”

Last year, World of Wonder’s Instagram page addressed the aforementioned Drag Race trolls with several snappy statements including, “If you can’t love our queens, STFU,” and “Kindness is cool.”

