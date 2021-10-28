Drag Race UK viewers react to shocking season 3 elimination

RuPaul Charles chose violence on this week’s episode of Drag Race UK season three. VIOLENCE, WE SAY!

Spoilers ahead, obviously.

For the first time in Drag Race UK herstory, Mama Ru chose to eliminate two queens from the competition. TWO!

This week, the seven remaining contestants – Choriza May, Ella Vaday, Kitty Scott-Claus, Krystal Versace, River Medway, Scarlet Harlett and Vanity Milan – competed in arguably the most important and highly-anticipated Drag Race challenge: the Snatch Game.

Their impersonations were as follows: Choriza as Cuban novelty singer Margarita Pracatan; Ella as British cook Nigella Lawson; Kitty as Essex gamer Gemma Collins; Krystal as Charity Shop Sue star Selina Mosinski; River as TOWIE star Amy Childs; and Vanity Milan as British comedian Jocelyn Jee Esien.

Later, Lulu made her Drag Race debut as she watched the contestants sashay down the runway in fruit-inspired couture. During deliberations, Choriza and River received much harsher critiques than their sisters for their impersonations of Margarita and Amy, respectively.

“First of all, I think this was a really good Snatch Game, so hats off to all of you,” Graham Norton said, before telling Choriza: “Margarita Pracatan seems like a comedy character, but that was her… And I thought you did a really good job of being her, but it slightly ran out of steam.”

RuPaul added: “At this point in the competition, we are splitting hairs. But your performance compared to the others… You weren’t able to take her beyond the obvious.”

River, however, was critiqued for both her performance and runway. Michelle Visage called her ensemble “crafty” and told her that she needs to “bring it to the next level”.

“So you were Amy Childs in Snatch Game,” she started. “But I felt like you were using stock lines from TOWIE series one and two. Amy is so much more than that. I was kind of let down, I’m not going to lie.”