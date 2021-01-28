Drag Race UK viewers left stunned by this week’s elimination

Spoilers ahead for the third episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK just eliminated a major contender for the season two crown, and fans are absolutely – yes, we’re doing italics again – gobsmacked.

On this week’s episode, the ten remaining contestants – Asttina Mandella, A’Whora, Bimini, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Lawrence Chaney, Sister Sister, Tayce, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green – competed in their first ever design challenge, called Who Wore It Best.

After their limbo skills were put to the test in the hilarious mini-challenge, the queens joined forces with their best Judy in the competition, before a cruel twist revealed they would be, in fact, competing against each other as “fashion frenemies”.

The pairings – which didn’t come as much of a surprise – were as follows: Asttina and Bimini, A’Whora and Tayce, Ellie and Lawrence, Ginny and Sister Sister, Tia and Veronica. Because it’s Drag Race, and we stan a twist, Mama Ru threw another spanner into the works: this week, there are no safe queens – it’s all tops and bottoms. Vers? We don’t know her.

Following their main stage presentations, RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Graham Norton – assisted by supermodel Jourdan Dunn – praised A’Whora, Bimini, Sister Sister, Veronica and Lawrence, with the latter emerging triumphant (to the chagrin of A’Whora).

Ginny, who was tasked by Ru to serve a sexier side to her quirky persona, was read for filth but managed to escape the bottom two, leading to a lip-sync showdown between Tia and Asttina to the beat of Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now.

As one of the most revered entertainers in the competition, as well as the show’s self-described “first real dancing queen,” viewers – even the contestants – expected Asttina to secure another week in the competition. Tia, however, impressed the judges with her more comedic take on the dance anthem, and booted the East London queen out of the running.

Here’s how fans reacted to the shock elimination:

I proper can’t believe that elimination me, Jesus Wept. Thank god Winterwatch is on now to take my mind off it. #DragRaceUK #DragRace #Winterwatch — Ste Carruthers ✌ (@Wigan_Steven) January 28, 2021

i just finished drag race uk and WHAT THE FUCK?????? nah i'm so angry what is this judging???? — teej! (@capriclwn) January 28, 2021

the judging on drag race uk is JOKES wtf is going on 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🦋 KATE 🦋 (@katebiggar_) January 28, 2021

So confused at drag race asttina was deffo a winner wtf — Ewan Burrows (@ewanb101) January 28, 2021

the judging on this season of drag race uk is gonna give me an aneurysm pls someone encourage rupaul to retire — levi (@theapprentiss) January 28, 2021

DRAG RACE UK SPOILER !! nah what the fuck ru — del (@sgfgdel) January 28, 2021

Okay but that was literally the strongest/best lipsync on drag race uk so why is she gone?? — Dean (@kafkatc) January 28, 2021

This season is already top tier Drag Race isn't it. I mean I'm obviously speaking some horrendous mid-season jury vote twist into existence here to fuck it all up but it's so good!! — Joel Freeman (@JoelJFreeman) January 28, 2021

Holy fuck. That was one of the best episodes of drag race …. ever? #DragRaceUK — A 🧝🏼‍♂️ (@LittleBitOfAD_) January 28, 2021

Was that one of the best episodes of Drag Race ever? #DragRaceUK — Cameron (@cameronaaitken) January 28, 2021

In what world did Tia outperform her, I agree that her outfit was basic but, Ginny’s was awful it’s the worst thing to hit the runway. Asttina gave the best lip sync of Drag Race UK for sure it was perfect — Señor (@SenorTheVI) January 28, 2021

in drag race history, it should’ve been a double shantay but if they couldn’t do that then, Asttina was they obvious winner. I am so shocked @AsttinaMandella you deserve better I hope you don’t think any worse about yourself because you served an incredible lip sync — Señor (@SenorTheVI) January 28, 2021

omg has everyone cried this episode of drag race jeez — jenna (@HELLONELS0N) January 28, 2021