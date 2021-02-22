Drag Race UK star Sister Sister reveals “graphic” abuse from online trolls

“The toxic fandom have made themselves clear and my mental health has reached rock bottom; my anxiety is showing in physical symptoms.”

Drag Race UK star Sister Sister has detailed the online abuse she’s received from vile trolls.

In an essay for The Guardian, the Liverpool-based entertainer said she’s been “tagged in many shocking tweets” since she made her debut on the franchise earlier this year.

Although the mission statement of the Emmy Award-winning competition series is to inspire viewers to love themselves – and others – so-called ‘fans’ of the series have felt the need to tell Sister Sister that she’s “unattractive”.

After explaining the difficulties of being catapulted to fame in such a short amount of time, the star recalled an Instagram DM from a user called Simon who said, “You should change your name to Munter Munter because that’s what you are.”

Like contestants before her such as Asia O’Hara, Brita, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and The Vixen, among many others, Sister Sister has received death threats.

In the op-ed, Sister Sister shockingly revealed: “Without going into too much detail, one that came from from a blank profile described in graphic detail how they would like to see me die and what to do with my body.”

Because of this, Sister Sister said her “mental health has reached rock bottom” and her anxiety is “showing in physical symptoms,” adding: “I always considered myself a self-sufficient, robust scouser but it seems even I have my limits.”

She then questioned why “some narratives resonate with trolls so much,” especially when each episode showcases an hour into the lives of 12 individual contestants, meaning viewers won’t “truly know the people on screen”.

“You don’t know the person behind the makeup, only what you are being sold. So, given the option of a fleeting interaction with somebody who provides increasingly needed entertainment during lockdown, why make it negative?” she explained.

“What has to change in order for people to take their own online behaviour seriously? Do we need yet another tragic reminder that people can be ground down over time? I really hope not.”

Since going public with her story, numerous Drag Race stars have come out in support of the entertainer, including Baga Chipz, BOA, Blu Hydrangea, Bimini Bon Boulash, Cherry Valentine, Cheryl Hole, Joe Black, Juice Boxx and Tayce.

You can read Sister Sister’s entire essay for The Guardian here.

never let ANY of these puswanas dim your light bitch! YOU’VE GOT THIS N WE GOT U🕊 — TAYCE (@its_tayce) February 21, 2021

Doll this fan base can be so toxic. You were cast because you are a STAR! We’ve all seen it for years! I don’t want you to ever forget that cos there are loads of people that love and celebrate YOU ✨❤️ — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 21, 2021

We love you ❤️ — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) February 21, 2021

I love you ♥️ — Cherry Valentine (@TheCValentine) February 21, 2021

YOU ARE AMAZING! Sending love ❤️ — Baga Chipz MBE (@ChipShopBird) February 21, 2021

Love youuuuuu — Lawrence Chaney (@ShadyLawrence) February 21, 2021

Sending so much love 🥰💙 — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) February 21, 2021

I love you babe! <3 — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) February 21, 2021

it’s honestly completely out of hand at this point. sending you love 💖 — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) February 21, 2021

If you ever wanna chat about it let me know! Here for you! — Madame Madness (@madame_madness) February 21, 2021

I hope people that support me aren’t responsible for any of this. My message is to uplift others, not tear them down. Sister sister is a sweetheart and this is incredibly upsetting to read. Be kind to others. Words can hurt! https://t.co/PfgzKAqNGF — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) February 21, 2021