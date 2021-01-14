Drag Race UK star Lawrence Chaney wants queens to ‘cut back the branding’

“Drag is about not conforming to anything and not fitting into boxes.”

While most contestants from the Drag Race franchise tend to sashay into the werkroom with a solid brand, catchphrase in hand, Lawrence Chaney doesn’t want to be forced into a box.

The Glasgow-born entertainer, who makes history on the second season of Drag Race UK with Ellie Diamond as the first contestants from Scotland, wants queen to shy away from the branding aspect.

“People are so caught up in saying, ‘What’s your brand? What are you branding yourself as? Branding this, branding that.’ Listen, cut it back!” she told GAY TIMES.

“Drag is about not conforming to anything and not fitting in boxes, that’s the truth behind doing drag 1-0-1. Just because we’re on TV now everyone’s about branding!

“Truthfully, I’m a two for one deal because I’m gonna make people laugh with stupid silly jokes. I love being crass and silly and saying things that your mum would say, I love that sense of humour.”

Lawrence also described her personality as quintessentially Scottish, and is determined to represent her home country because of the lack of Scots on the show’s debut season.

“The worry there was, ‘Listen Lawrence, don’t psyche yourself out with this shite, you can do it,’ and staying focused. What I’ve learned now is how to stay focused,” she explained.

“I’m good at loads of things and I have many strings to my harp – whatever you want to call it!”

You can read our digital cover with the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here.

Premiering 14 January on BBC, the highly-anticipated season will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

It also boasts a star-studded line-up of guest judges including Dawn French, Gemma Collins, Jessie Ware, Jodie Harsh, Lorraine Kelly, Liz Hurley, Maya Jama, MNEK, Natalie Cassidy and Raven.

Lawrence will be joined in the werkroom by A’Whora, Asttina Mandella, Bimini, Cherry Valentine, Ellie Diamond, Ginny Lemon, Joe Black, Sister Sister, Tayce, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green.

Watch the official trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two here or below.