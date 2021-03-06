Drag Race UK star Lawrence Chaney deletes Twitter account after excessive bullying

We have got to stop the bullying ya’ll!

Drag Race UK contestant Lawrence Chaney has deactivated her Twitter account after being bombarded with hurtful tweets.

This comes after Thursday’s intense episode which left confused with Lawerence and A’Whora’s behaviour.

In the episode, Ellie was put in charge of deciding the stand-up order for the maxi-challenge after winning the mini-challenge.

She decided to place A’Whora first, herself second, followed by Bimini, Lawrence and Tayce. After admitting it was a strategic move on her part, as she’s the only contestant without a RuPeter badge, the Scot was met with enormous backlash from A’Whora and Lawrence.

After being on the receiving end of negative tweets from Drag Race fans, Chaney took a step back from the popular social media app.

Since deleting her account, Drag Race UK competitors have come out in support of the Glasglow-based queen.

Bimini Bon Boulash took to Twitter to show her support for Chaney and defuse the hate, stating: “This is a [Lawrence Chaney] stan account and you all need to realise it isn’t that deep.

“It’s a television show. If you support me please don’t tear others down!” they wrote.