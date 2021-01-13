Drag Race UK star Crystal launches original podcast series

Crystal is diving into the world of podcasts with The Things That Made Me Queer.

The original series, from World of Wonder, will follow the Drag Race UK legend as she speaks with various stars about what set them on a path to embracing their queerness.

Crystal will explore the cultural influences that made a profound impact in their lives, from fictionalised characters that sparked sexual awakenings to legendary pop anthems.

She and her guest will also delve into the people, places and experiences that have assisted them on their queer journeys.

Guests include Drag Race icons such as Detox, who shares her memories of the Orlando drag community, and Shea Couleé, who reminisces over their first kiss in high school.

JD Samson will go into detail about the butch lesbian who inspired her, and Peaches Christ spills all the T on John Waters’ wild parties (as well as who made it onto the guest-list).

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Crystal said the podcast came to fruition because “most queer people have those pinnacle queer moments in their lives.”

“They can pinpoint when they first realised they were queer, when they came out, the time they felt shame or acceptance from being queer, and it’s always fascinating to hear those stories,” she explained.

“When I do drag, I pull references for looks and performances from my childhood and adolescent memories – and I think most queer people have those rich cultural references. It’s amazing to look back and identify the music, the fashions, the people and places that shaped who we are today.”