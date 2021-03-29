Drag Race UK star Bimini signs modelling contract in major win for non-binary representation

Bimini Bon Boulash has been signed to Next Models.

The drag entertainer, who recently rose to fame as a contestant on Drag Race UK season two, said this next step in their career is a “huge” moment for “non-binary representation in fashion”.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought this possible,” they wrote.

“This opportunity is a huge crazy, mind-blowing moment for my gender-non comforting a*s and to top it all off they have signed me to the managements main booking list rather than special bookings.”

Speaking with British Vogue, Bimini said their contract with Next is significant because “there’s just not been that many people out and proud as non-binary” and that androgyny is “not easy”.

“There shouldn’t be boxes or labels that we put upon ourselves,” Bimini explained.

“I go against the norms of gender but that’s just how it fits me. Masculinity and femininity has always been quite difficult because I was never overly masculine, and femininity can be seen as a weakness in society. It’s a tricky path to navigate.”

Since emerging as the runner-up on Drag Race UK, Bimini has gone on to slay the world of fashion with numerous spreads in high-profile publications, and has also announced the release of their first ever book.

Bimini: A Drag Queen’s Guide To Life will cover topics from “positive affirmations to self-destruction” with the help of some of their favourite “muses and icons” that have shaped their life including “some darker moments”.

They said in a statement: “Think of this as a self-love manifesto with a punky attitude – I can’t wait to share this with the world!”

Editorial Director of Viking Books, Tom Killingbeck, said: “This book is full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, and will be a much-needed riposte to bestselling treatises from buttoned-up psychologists tell us how to live ordered lives.”

That PMA is serving Bimini well and yes, we love to see it.

