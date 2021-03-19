Drag Race UK star Bimini issues statement following season 2 finale

All hail Queen Bimini.

Fan favourite Bimini Bon Boulash has opened up about her time on Drag Race UK in a series of posts.

The runner up for the crown took to Twitter to talk about her Drag Race journey in a series of tweets.

“I’m so proud of my journey on Drag Race UK. All I wanted was to make it to the final. Whatever would happen after would be a bonus,” she wrote.

“I competed with myself the entire time and no one else. I believe in the universe and I trust the process. Everything happens for a reason.”

Throughout the series, Bimini wowed viewers with their jaw-dropping lewks, their hilarious portrayal of Katie Price and sicking maxi-challenge wins.

“The love and support from you all has been incredible. Honestly, I walked in with an idea of how I wanted my story to go and it quickly changed when I lip-synced episode 1,” they explained.

“Looking back I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I have one of the most authentic experiences. I stayed true to myself and never acted up. I tried to spread nothing but love. I will continue to do so whether I have a crown or not.

“I love you all, the entire experience has been phenomenal. I’m always a winner baby and so are the entire season 2 cast.”