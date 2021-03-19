Drag Race UK star Bimini issues statement following season 2 finale

All hail Queen Bimini.
Fan favourite Bimini Bon Boulash has opened up about her time on Drag Race UK in a series of posts.
The runner up for the crown took to Twitter to talk about her Drag Race journey in a series of tweets.
“I’m so proud of my journey on Drag Race UK. All I wanted was to make it to the final. Whatever would happen after would be a bonus,” she wrote.
“I competed with myself the entire time and no one else. I believe in the universe and I trust the process. Everything happens for a reason.”
I’m so proud of my journey on Drag Race UK. All I wanted was to make it to the final. Whatever would happen after would be a bonus. I competed with myself the entire time and no one else. I believe in the universe and I trust the process. Everything happens for a reason.
— BIMINI! (@biminibabes) March 19, 2021
Throughout the series, Bimini wowed viewers with their jaw-dropping lewks, their hilarious portrayal of Katie Price and sicking maxi-challenge wins.
“The love and support from you all has been incredible. Honestly, I walked in with an idea of how I wanted my story to go and it quickly changed when I lip-synced episode 1,” they explained.
“Looking back I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I have one of the most authentic experiences. I stayed true to myself and never acted up. I tried to spread nothing but love. I will continue to do so whether I have a crown or not.
“I love you all, the entire experience has been phenomenal. I’m always a winner baby and so are the entire season 2 cast.”
Bimini also sent love and condragulations to this season’s winner Lawrence Chaney, praising their talent and dedication.
“My girl [Lawrence Chaney] is a totally worthy winner. The impact they had on the competition is undeniable and they’re talented, funny, beautiful and an all-round fabulous human. I love everything about them and I couldn’t be more proud of them for their deserved win,” she wrote.
My girl @ShadyLawrence is a totally worthy winner. The impact they had on the competition is undeniable and they’re talented, funny, beautiful and an all round fabulous human. I love everything about them and I couldn’t be more proud of them for their deserved win.
— BIMINI! (@biminibabes) March 19, 2021
The feeling is mutual for Lawrence Chaney as well.
When we spoke with the HERstory making Scottish queen, she opened up about Bimini’s reaction to her win, stating: “There were all so proud and Bimini… Bimini was like, ‘I’m so proud of you. I love you. If there was anyone I was gonna lose to, it would’ve been you,’ and Tayce was like, ‘WHAT DO YOU MEAN?!’ It was just really beautiful.”
In regards to what’s in store for their future, get ready to see a lot more of Bimini Bon Boulash.
“I’ve got some super exciting things coming out. This is the beginning of the rest of my life. Love you. Thank you for believing in me and I hope I make you all proud. See you on All-Stars?” she concluded.
See you on All Stars? pic.twitter.com/IxHMrD9Akj
— BIMINI! (@biminibabes) March 19, 2021
This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has been like no other in herstory.
From gag-worthy eliminations, H&M snubs, unforgettable challenges and show-stopping lip syncs, Drag Race UK season 2 has been hailed as one of the best of the series.
We can’t wait to see what Bimini, Lawrence and the rest of the talented queens get into in the years to come.
Related: Exclusive: Lawrence Chaney breaks silence after iconic Drag Race UK finale