Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash announces title of debut book

Bimini Bon Boulash has shared the title of her upcoming debut book.

Due for release 14 October, Release the Beast – formerly titled A Drag Queen’s Guide To Life – will see the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star discuss identity politics, gender, sexuality, fashion and “obviously the patriarchy”.

In a statement posted to social media, Bimini said she’s “so excited for this project” and “can’t wait to share it with you all”, before opening up about the writing process: “Writing this has been so challenging, going back through my life and dissecting what has shaped my beliefs today.”

Bimini praised her friend and trans activist Shon Faye for her “guidance, support and sexy voice notes,” throughout the process, as well as publishing houses Penguin Books and Viking Books for the opportunity. “I can’t believe I’ve written a book!” she added.

When the project was first announced, Bimini said the book will cover topics from “positive affirmations to self-destruction with the help of my favourite muses and icons that have shaped my life including some darker moments,” and called it a “self-love manifesto with a punky attitude”.

Tom Killingbeck from Viking Books said: “This book is full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent, and will be a much-needed riposte to bestselling treatises from buttoned-up psychologists tell us how to live ordered lives.”

British book retailer Waterstones hailed Release the Beast as an “honest, hilarious and moving book” in which Bimini “serves up unforgettable advice on how to embrace a positive attitude and live your best life.”

You can pre-order Release the Beast here.