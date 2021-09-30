Drag Race UK season 3 leaves viewers on biggest cliff-hanger in herstory

Vanity ultimately addressed the lack of Black contenders on the season, which has been a topic of controversy ever since the cast was unveiled earlier this year. Out of all 12 queens on the season, Vanity is the only Black queen on season three, which made her feel “pressured” once she saw the lack of representation for the community. “It’s like I’m carrying my culture, my people,” she told her sisters, “and I’m representing a lot of people and I want to do them all proud.”

Before hitting the runway in their finest Red Carpet Showstoppers Couture, the queens premiered Dragoton to the panel, which included Mabuse. The first few minutes, which saw all 11 contestants on the stage delivering some intense, high-energy choreo, was utter bedlam but in the best possible way. Soon after, they branched off into their individual teams with the Ride or Dies spinning for their life on stationary cycles. Although Choriza wasn’t comfortable with the choreography, she outshined Vanity and Elektra thanks to her bonkers and more comedic take on a dance instructor. All four queens in Ball Busters delivered in spades, particularly Kitty and – despite her lack of confidence – Krystal.

Babycizers were a lot of fun. Ella was undeniably the standout of the group with Scarlett in close second. Because of her worsening injury, Victoria was forced to deliver her choreo on a stool and Charity’s bimbo-inspired character failed to keep up with the steps. After stomping down the runway, Vanity, Charity and Elektra were subjected to harsh critiques – particularly the latter, who was told her performance was too excessive and that her runway resembled “Superman’s mother” coming “down from another planet”. (Was that Michelle’s funniest critique ever?)

Krystal, Veronica and Kitty were praised, which didn’t come as much of a shock because their performances were unhinged. Despite this, Choriza’s safe placement was undeserved and she should’ve been right there in the top – in our opinion, this was her week and she should’ve won her first RuPeter badge. Ultimately, Krystal won her second consecutive maxi-challenge – becoming the first contestant in herstory to do so – while Elektra and Vanity were deemed the bottom two of the week.

To the beat of M People’s iconic dance-pop anthem Moving On Up, the two dancah’s of the season delivered kicks, flips, splits and other sickening tricks we can’t even describe and, honestly, it was one of the best smackdowns on the British spin-off to date. Wait, let’s go further than that: it was – LIKE WE SAID IN THE HEADLINE – the best lip-sync in Drag Race UK herstory. Both queens put on a show, a show that proves just why this show is a massive success today. Condragulations to both Elektra and Vanity for that gag-worthy performance – you both just made herstory. But wait – that’s not the only gag of the episode.

Before RuPaul delivered his “if you can’t love yourself…” mantra, he called Victoria up to the stage and told her that he can’t, with good conscience, let her continue in the competition unless it’s safe to do so. Unlike Eureka’s injury, he didn’t eliminate her there on the spot. Instead, he said he’ll wait for the doctor’s review, and if her knee is in seriously bad shape, she will be removed from the competition. Presumably, if this happens, Victoria will receive an open invitation for season four. “I want you here, but more than anything, I want you healthy,” said Ru. However, we won’t know until next week’s episode of Drag Race UK, which premieres Thursday 7 October on BBC iPlayer.

