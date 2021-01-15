Drag Race UK season 2 includes the most controversial first elimination in HERstory

Drag Race UK season two just eliminated its most revered contestant.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for season 2 and boy has it started with a bang!

The second season of Drag Race UK is relatively the same to last, unlike season 13 of the US version, which has a new format due to the ongoing pandemic.

Lawrence Chaney, Cherry Valentine, Tia Kofi, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Ellie Diamond, Sister Sister, Tayce, Joe Black, Veronica Green, Asttina Mandella, and A’Whora all sashayed into the werkroom each sporting their signature lewks and phrases.

From cabaret legend, Joe Black to the unapologetic realness of Asttina Mandella the queens of season 2 are proving to be spicy and ready to SERVE hunny!

For the first mini-challenge, the queens were tasked with striking their fiercest tennis pose alongside the sizzling Brit Crew.

Each queen brought their own spin to the Wimbledon inspired shoot but Lawrence Chaney came out on top, winning over RuPaul with her haughty humour and pose.

Before the queens could de-drag, Mother Ru introduced the first Maxi-Challenge of the competition.

For the challenge, the girls were tasked with creating two looks, one representing their hometown and the other showcasing a gay British icon, in light of the 50th anniversary of the Gay Liberation Front in the UK.

For episode 1, acting legend and world-renowned beauty Elizabeth Hurley sat in the guest judge chair.

Going all out, each queen brought their creativity to the forefront.