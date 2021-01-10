Drag Race UK judges give a sneak peek into season 2

We’re getting stunts and shows in the new season ya’ll!

Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton spilt the TEA on the upcoming season of Drag Race UK, and it’s piping hot!

During a press conference to promote the new season, Alan Carr revealed details regarding a powerful lip sync that left him shook.

“I don’t want to give anything away but there is a slow song lip sync by a British icon and the hairs on my arms stood up. It was one of the most amazing things we ever saw.

“When they do a lip-sync, we all love a fast one and having a boogie at the end, but this one was chilling. When you see it, it’s mesmerising, really powerful,” he says.

All three judges later went on to praise the talented competitors and the quality of season 2 as a whole.

Miss Michelle Visage discussed the standard of queens since season 1, stating: “As you all know, with the first season of any show, you have to take the best of what we get because people wait.”

“They think they are too good and go ‘I’ll let those people go and see what happens because they can’t possibly compare to the US one.’

“Well not only did they compare, but we showed them all wrong. We’ve to go thousands of auditions for season 2 and the standard is very high,” she continued.

Carr seemingly agreed, touching on the high fashion lewks that the queens serve in season 2.

“Every series is different but this one is an incredible lot of kids. I think you are all going to be blown away by the talent. I was blown away because you just don’t know.

“I felt there’s more couture, there’s more high-end. The glamour had been amped up,” Carr explains.