Drag Race UK fans hail “powerful” conversation on non-binary identity between Ginny Lemon and Bimini

On last night’s (28 January) episode, Ginny Lemon opened up about their gender identity.

Drag Race UK viewers have hailed an incredibly “important” and “powerful” conversation between non-binary contestants Ginny Lemon and Bimini.

The conversation started as Ginny enthused about the importance of colour, and revealed they wear yellow as it is the non-binary colour.

When Sister Sister asked Ginny about their identity, Ginny got emotional and revealed they’d struggled their identity as for years they hadn’t “known what I was.”

Ginny went on to say that they hadn’t felt comfortable in their body and had repressed certain feelings, using drag a release, and admitted that she had never loved herself.

Hearing this, Bimini approached Ginny and they shared how sometimes it can be a “difficult conversation” particularly when some people don’t understand a person’s gender identity.

Ginny also opened up about a lack of support that she felt and how people outside the norm were seen as “a freak” and that she’d grown up feeling that she was “ugly and stupid” and that it took moving away from the family unit to accept their identity.

Bimini explained that they were also still exploring their identity, comparing her and Ginny to “square pegs in a circle” and that their identities were up to them, and not for other people to debate.