Drag Race UK star Elektra Fence had the “best character” for Snatch Game

Elektra Fence, the “pocket rocket” of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three, revealed her Snatch Game character(s) on the latest episode of Snatched!

The GAY TIMES Original Podcast follows Associate Editor Sam Damshenas and Fashion Editor Umar Sarwar as they review the latest season in the Emmy Award-winning franchise.

On this week’s episode, Sam and Umar discuss the bonkers second episode of Drag Race UK season three, which saw the 11 contestants compete in the high-energy workout challenge, called – dramatic music! – Dragoton, with the help of Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse.

Although they’re both the dancah’s of the season, Elektra and Vanity Milan were criticised for their routine, and battled it out on the main stage to M People’s classic Moving On Up. Serving kicks, flips, splits and other sickening tricks we can’t even begin to describe, the powerhouse performers blessed viewers with the best lip-sync in Drag Race UK herstory. Facts are facts, Britain.

Ultimately, Elektra – known as Superman’s mother to some – was booted out of the competition. (What a way to go though, right?) Following her exit, she joined Sam and Umar on Snatched! and discussed her time on the series, the judges’ comments, the epic smackdown and her plans for Snatch Game.

She also revealed why her elimination is reminiscent of Ned Stark’s iconic death in Game of Thrones…

You can read Elektra’s full interview with GAY TIMES here in full, and listen to the latest season of Snatched! (with some extra special guest stars) on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts (or below).