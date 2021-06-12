Drag Race superstar Gottmik discusses being pansexual in new interview

Drag Race entertainer Gottmik opened up about her sexuality, labels and Pride in a brand new interview.

For Glamour’s digital Pride issue, Kade Gottlieb – who’s behind the Gottmik persona – “sat down” with the iconic superstar and discussed their pansexual identity and labels.

“Yes, I do identify as pansexual. To me, it just means that I don’t care about gender at all. All I care about is a really gorge personality,” she said.

“Labeling attraction is just not… I don’t think it’s an important thing. I think as we progress as a community and as a society overall we’re just going to stop with the labels.

“Love is love, period. There is no point in having to keep shoving yourself in a box. As human beings we are constantly evolving and growing, so why are we going to re-label ourselves…”

Gottmik also shared her feelings on Pride and what the important month means to her.

“Pride is the most important in the world to me. For a lot of us it’s a true celebration of all the pain and hard work that we put into ourselves, our lives and our journey and it’s the time to celebrate,” she explained.