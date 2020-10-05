Drag Race stars Trixie Mattel and Katya are launching a new podcast

Our favourite duo are back to give us even more chaotic content and we are here for it!

If the endless episodes of UNHhhh available on WOW Presents aren’t enough, well there’s more to keep you going.

If you’re not too familiar with the pair, Trixie Mattel is an artsy queen that won season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and was a competitor on season seven of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Katya Zamolodchikova (aka Katya for those of us who can’t pronounce complicated Russian), is renowned for her sharp wit and placing fifth on the seventh season, as well as almost snatching the crown on the second season of All Stars.

Trixie and Katya are back together and they’ve got a new exciting project coming out tomorrow.

Podcast producer Studio71 commented on the series: “Fans of these two know how hilarious their rapport is, and The Bald and the Beautiful truly highlights that.

“From earnest one-on-one discussions about their relationship to the concept of beauty, to laugh-out-loud interviews with other drag icons and friends, we think The Bald and the Beautiful is a treasure and we hope you do too.”

You’ll be able to check out brand new episodes of The Bald and the Beautiful each week on Tuesdays.