Drag Race stars rally behind season 6 icon Darienne Lake following cancer scare

“Not today, cancer. Not today.”

Drag Race stars have flooded Darienne Lake with support following news of her cancer scare.

The fierce queen, who rose to fame on the sixth season of the Emmy-winning series, recently informed her followers on social media that she tested positive for melanoma, a form of skin cancer that can spread to other organs in the body.

“I had a biopsy done and it’s positive for melanoma (cancer) I had surgery 2 weeks ago to take out more tissue, and lymph nodes to make sure it didn’t spread,” she revealed, alongside some “graphic” photos of her leg.

“Good news is that the doctors got it all before it could spread. I have a couple of gnarly scars. I didn’t want to say anything to anyone until I heard the diagnosis.”

Darienne then joked: “Just my luck to live somewhere where the sun shines 12 days a year and I get skin cancer. But, things look good and if I smell like sunscreen from now on, you’ll know why. 2020 is a cunt, but I’m a bigger cunt. Not today, cancer. Not today.”

Her post was met with messages of support from fellow Drag Race alumni such as her season six sisters Adore Delano, April Carrion, Courtney Act and Bianca Del Rio, as well as Blair St. Clair, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kandy Ho, Mrs Kasha Davis, Manila Luzon, Thorgy Thor, Pandora Boxx and Willam.

Bianca wrote: “When I saw the word “cancer” I wasn’t sure if you were referring to ME! I’m glad you are well my shady elephant.”

Thorgy told Darienne to “put some glitter on it and go dancing” and said she “cannot wait until we get to rip each other apart on the stage”.

In the star’s next Instagram post, she said she’s “tough as nails and doing great” and thanked fans for all the love, adding: “Wear sunscreen, check yourself for moles, or send me nudes and I’ll do it.”

We’re wishing Darienne a speedy recovery.