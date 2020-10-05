Drag Race star Silky Nutmeg Ganache lands spin-off series

Silky Nutmeg Ganache will lead her own spin-off series for WOW Presents Plus.

Shantay You Pray will follow the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 alum as she spills the T with a weekly sermon.

“Growing up in Mississippi, I grew up in the church, honey,” Silky says in the hilarious sneak peek (see below).

“I knew that I was gay and people questioned me about that. But I realised over the years that no matter what religion you may be, it’s about being a good person.

“Shantay you pray! With me: Sister Mary Silky. Can I get an amen?”

In a press release for the series, WOW Present Plus said: “No matter what your religious beliefs are, everyone is welcome in the Church of Silky.”

They teased further: “Packed with hymnal music, bible readings, and motivational speeches, you will leave World Of Wonder’s new series Shantay You Pray feeling empowered and closer to the Divine.”

Shantay You Pray premieres Friday 9 October on WOW Presents Plus at 8pm – watch the teaser trailer below.