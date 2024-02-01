Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion affirms they’re non-binary

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Morphine Love Dion has clarified that they are non-binary, after being misgendered online.

The Miami queen, whose pronouns on Instagram are shown as they/them/her, is currently appearing on the 16th season, where they have spoken openly about going for a BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) procedure.

In the aftermath of these discussions being aired on screens, viewers tagged them in a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Dr. Miami, a plastic surgeon, that reads: “Yes men get BBLs too.”

In response to the “tagging”, Morphine re-shared the tweet and affirmed: “hiii I love yall sm but pls stop tagging me in this yall know im a they/them/her righttt and if u didn’t know now u know.”

The drag star later told Out: “I’m nonbinary, more to the femme side. It’s just something I’ve personally been more comfortable identifying as for years now.”

The queens competing alongside Morphine on this season of Drag Race are Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Mirage, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál and Xunami Muse.

Unlike previous years, queens have the chance to take away the grand prize of $200,000 – the highest cash prize for a regular season of Drag Race to date

Fellow contestant Amanda Tori Meating recently announced that she is trans and is embracing the “process of transitioning” after her affirming experience filming the season.

The New-York based queen candidly shared her “gender exploration journey” and how she has “arrived to a point where I feel like I’m transitioning” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly’s, Quick Drag podcast.

Returning home from filming, Amanda is at a point where she’s “transitioning”, but not ready to call herself a trans woman just yet. Rather, she explained “I feel like that’s a bit of an achievement that I’ve yet to score, but I refer to myself as a t-girl at the moment.”

We love to see the queens living their best and most authentic lives.