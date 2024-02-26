After sashaying away from Drag Race season 16, Megami has revealed who she would have portrayed in the franchise’s staple challenge, the Snatch Game.

The Brooklyn queen was the fifth to be eliminated after failing to impress the panel in ‘The Sound of Rusic’. Megami found herself in the bottom two with Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, where the pair dualed it out in a lip-sync to Grammy winning single ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus.

In the following episode, the nine remaining queens showcased their best celebrity impressions as they went head-to-head in the iconic Snatch Game. (Read our recap here!)

The queens, and the stars they impersonated, were as follows: Dawn as Meghan McCian; Mhi’ya Iman LePaige as Trina’s (fake) cousin Shaquita; Morphine Love Dion as Anna Sorokin/Delvey; Nymphia Wind as Jane Goodall; Plane Jane as Jelena Karleuša; Plasma as Patti LuPone; Q as Amelia Earnhart; Sapphira Cristal as James Brown; and Xunami Muse as the Gold Tooth Fairy (again, a fake character).

Plane Jane won rave reviews for her portrayal of the Serbian pop star, winning her second challenge of the series. Morphine Love Dion and Xunami Muse landed in the bottom two and lip-synced their hearts out to Whitney Houston’s chart-topping anthem ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Following the episode, Megami revealed online which star she would’ve taken on in the fan-favourite challenge. On X, formerly Twitter, the Brooklyn queen shared a collage of images of musical theatre icon Ethel Merman, as well as a glimpse of her in character.

“Imma be real as fuck for a sec… if there’s one thing y’all know I can do well is write some clever sh*t!” she wrote. “There’s not a chance in drag hell I would’ve been in the bottom.”

Fans were quick to react to the announcement, with one saying: “I would have DIED in the best way! We need more Broadway representation on Drag Race!”

Another added: “Pretty please post your snatch game using Ru’s questions. We have to see it.”

Alas, it was not meant to be. Check out Megami’s post below.

On next week’s episode of Drag Race, RuPaul tasks the top eight queens with designing a “neo-goth” runway look.