Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia announces engagement to Kyle Samuel

Cue the wedding bells! Drag Race star Marcia Marcia Marcia is officially off the market.

In 2023, the beloved talent – who uses they/them pronouns – first made waves with TV viewers when they starred in the 15th season of the long-running franchise.

During their time on the series, Marcia captivated audiences with their lovable personality, impressive runway looks and their ‘Boss Bitch’ lip-sync against Anetra – which Michelle Visage hailed as one of her favourite lip-sync’s in Drag Race herstory.

Since leaving the competition, the 27-year-old dancer has continued to thrive in both their professional and personal lives – with them recently getting engaged to their longtime partner Kyle Samuel.

On 10 February, Marcia announced the news with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring romantic photos of them popping the question and the two lovebirds embracing on a picturesque street in New York City.

While the drag talent opted for a series of heartwarming emojis in their caption, they did spill some tea on where they bagged their beautiful gold engagement rings, via their Instagram story.

“Thank you @tiffanyandco and to Adam, who helped us out,” Marcia wrote alongside a snapshot of the New York-based store.

In another story, they admired the ring’s design, adding: “I love it because it’s a little bow.”

Kyle echoed similar sentiments in his own Instagram post on 10 February, writing: “Yesterday I got engaged to my best friend, gahhhhh! What a crazy, beautiful day.”

Since sharing the exciting news, fans and a bevvy of Marcia’s industry peers have flocked to social media to shower the couple with love and support.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Congrats love I’m so happy for you!”

Another user tweeted: Ahhhh Marcia Marcia Marcia’s getting married married married!!”

In Marcia’s Instagram comments, Drag Race stars Olivia Lux, June Jambalaya, Denali Fox, Tayce, Sasha Colby, and Michelle Visage sent congratulatory messages backed by emojis and exclamation points.

As for Luxx Noir London, the New Jersey-based queen was lost for words, commenting: “AAAAAAAAAAAAAHWJEKDLSPALAJSJSLSOSJDJDPSOZBDLCODHSNSLSHSLDKALSHDPDHDK.”

In addition to wedding planning, 2024 is looking to be a very busy year for Marcia, who recently joined Broadway’s upcoming revival of Cabaret as Victor and the understudy of the Emcee.

Preview performances are set to start on 1 April, with a wider opening taking place on 21 April.

Congratulations Marcia and Kyle!