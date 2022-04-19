Drag Race star Kornbread Jeté says she won’t be doing drag “for too much longer”

Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté has revealed that she will likely retire from drag in the next few years to focus on acting and transitioning.

“So, from here, I’m going to take myself a good little break,” she told NBC News on the red carpet of the Drag Race season 14 finale. “I’m going to finish my tours out and I’m going to finish my transition how I want to finish it.”

The 30-year-old made a name for herself on the show’s 14th season, though this came to a sudden end thanks to an injury sending her home in the fifth episode.

Kornbread continued: “I just want to go straight into acting and doing what I’ve been doing.

“I enjoy drag, [but] I don’t think I’ll be doing it for too much longer. I give myself a good three years, probably, tops.

“Because I want to focus 100% on transitioning and 100% on the career I’ve started, which is musical theatre and acting. So, drag just did what it needed to do [and] gave me the outlet that I needed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC OUT (@nbcout)

Her remarks follow the star recently confirming that she won’t be returning for season 15 of Drag Race.

“My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPauls Drag Race.

“Great things ahead!

“I love and appreciate you all for the support! Let’s make magic!”

My run on season 14 was nothing short of AMAZING Unfortunately I will not be returning to Season 15 of RuPauls Drag Race Great things ahead! I love and appreciate you all for the support! Let’s make magic! — Kornbread “BeastianaRosé” Jeté (@kornbreadTMFS) March 18, 2022

She followed her message up with a second tweet, addressing fans asking if this meant she would appear on All Stars instead.

“And no I’m not on anybodys all stars,” she added.

“Wasn’t my decision :)”

During her time on season 14, Kornbread won a challenge and quickly became a fan favourite among viewers.

She was part of the herstory making trans representation on Drag Race as one of a record five trans queens competing.