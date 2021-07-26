Drag Race star Gottmik auditioned to play Pinhead – here’s why she didn’t get the part

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gottmik auditioned for the iconic role of Pinhead in the upcoming Hellraiser reboot, but was turned down.

Earlier this year, the fierce entertainer and make-up designer made the finale of the Emmy Award-winning franchise’s 13th season, where she placed joint 3rd/4th place with The Rosé behind Kandy Muse and winner Symone.

During the finale, Gottmik stunned viewers when she paid tribute to Pinhead, the main villain in Clive Barker’s legendary 80s horror film Hellraiser, for her black and white extravaganza.

After seeing her interpretation of the character, the filmmakers behind Hulu’s upcoming remake reached out to Gottmik to audition for the role.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the star revealed: “When they saw my Hellraiser [look], they gave me the audition for Pinhead. I did [go on tape]!”

However, Gottmik added: “But I wasn’t menacing enough! I had to read a bunch, I was in my apartment, against the wall, full-on trying to be Pinhead, pretending to pull needles out of my head, just going in! It was so funny!”

Although Gottmik was “sad” to miss out on the part, she said the decision made sense due to her infectious and bubbly personality, which won her legions of fans across the world during her time on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I wanted to be Pinhead more than anything in my soul, but, also, I’m like, I get that!” she said. “I mean, at least let me walk on the carpet in that look! I’ll make a new one! I just want to be there. I’ll just be in the background next to Pinhead!”

The Hellraiser reboot, which will be helmed by Spyglass and David Bruckner, is skipping cinemas for a Hulu-only release. Although details about the highly-anticipated film are scarce, we do know that Odessa A’Zion has been cast in the lead role and that Pinhead will be portrayed as female.

It will be based on Barker’s critically-acclaimed novella The Hellbound Heart, as well as the iconic 1987 film adaptation, which has been hailed by several critics as one of Britain’s best ever horror films in the years since its release.

You can watch Gottmik discuss her Hellraiser audition here.