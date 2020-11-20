Drag Race star Divina De Campo is here to save Christmas

Divina De Campo is welcoming the festive season with her brand new EP.

Red & Silver, aptly titled after the infamous back-and-forth between the Drag Race UK star and her season one sister The Vivienne, is a four-track collection of campy Christmas beats.

The title track tackles capitalism and provides a message of hope in these turbulent times, while Sleigh the House Down is a 2 Unlimited and Steps-inspired holiday club anthem.

Stuff My Stocking showcases Divina’s signature deadpan humour as she asks a lover to “baste” her turkey, and the final track is a retelling of 12 Days of Christmas from a drag queen’s perspective.

“I want people to have something to look forward to and have a bit of a smile and laugh about,” Divina tells GAY TIMES of the EP. “It’s an escape, so people are able to forget about the rest of the world.

“Hopefully this will help people get in the mood for Christmas, which I love!”

Red & Silver is now available on all streaming platforms – listen here on Apple Music or below.