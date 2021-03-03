Drag Race star BOA reveals the “pressure” of being a drag entertainer in a pandemic

How has your sobriety impacted your drag?

Well people take me more seriously now, which is really nice! I’m not a mess anymore. I’m not always drinking. I find that when I was drinking, I was a binge-drinker. If I had one drink, I’d have to have 50 more drinks. There’s so much clarity. I don’t wake up with a hangover anymore, which is really nice, and I’m able to wake up, open the blinds and let the light in. It’s been good for my mental and physical health. When I quit drinking, I quit doing drugs and smoking. I’m really taking care of myself, and it helps me work out now. I used to be in really great shape and live at the gym. But, you’re not able to do that when you’re partying until 6am every night, sleeping all day and then eating Popeyes to cure your hangover, right? So, all around, it’s been an amazing thing.

When I spoke to you last, you introduced me to the term “marathon drag”. How do you get the time to take care of yourself when you’re doing up to 15 numbers a night?!

Currently, I’ve got all the time in the world! It’s like a nine to five. It depends on what kind of person you are; if you sleep in all day or wake up early. I’ve always been an early-bird, so I’ll do drag until like 2am, wake up and still have a day to start at like six or seven. But it kicks your ass!

How are you adjusting to life in lockdown as a drag entertainer?

I’m in Ontario and our prime minister has been doing these half-assed lockdowns, where he’ll… Oh my god. He’ll lock us down, but there’s little loopholes and it’s a nightmare. I haven’t been able to work since October. Now, he’s opening things up again because numbers are going down but I hope this is the last one. I don’t know. This is our life now and it’s so crazy to think that we used to live our lives, hang out and go to the bars and work. Now I’m watching The Golden Girls like, ‘They’re not wearing masks!’

We’re in lockdown three here in the UK, and it feels like it gets worse each time.

It’s very soul destroying. We’re all tired of it bitch.

Like you said, it’s baffling to think that we were able to go to a club, get a drink and have our faces collide with someone’s sweaty armpit. We took it for granted.

We really did. Fuck! I gotta go… I’m just joking! I wanna go to the movies so bad.

How has life been for you, overall, since competing on Canada’s Drag Race?

Quiet. I don’t wanna be so negative. I feel like I’m pushing this negative narrative lately, but it’s been hard. It’s like a rollercoaster, right? I’ve taken this whole pandemic during Drag Race thing really hard because I wasn’t the big fan-favourite that I thought I was going to be. Because of that, opportunities aren’t thrown towards my way. I do the reaching out and I try to work, but you can only get told no so many times. There’s this saying, ‘The real race starts after Drag Race’ where you have to keep yourself relevant and doing things. Normally with Drag Race, you’ll have a good year of work, work, work, meeting fans and making tons of money. You can finance all of these amazing costumes and do the music videos and shit. But right now, I’m feeling this pressure to keep myself relevant, come up with content and constantly post on Instagram and Twitter. It’s weird because it’s all work and no play. It gets to the point where it’s like, ‘What am I doing this for?’ I made a huge change in my life almost two years ago, got the promotion of my dreams and the day that I was supposed to start working, the company got shut down. I’m basically sitting here collecting government money and supposed to be coming out with music videos and shit. I don’t want to be so negative because I have the fans and people reach out to me all the time, do art of me and it’s really nice. I appreciate that.

It’s perfectly understandable where you’re coming from. The pandemic is hard enough for a regular person. We don’t have all eyes on us. You were catapulted to fame in such a short amount of time, and unlike past competitors, you didn’t get a chance to tour, meet fans, go to DragCon…

You got your 15 minutes of fame, right? I don’t get anywhere near the traction I would get on my social media when Drag Race was airing as I do now. So, I really hope with Canada’s Drag Race season two, whenever that happens, that the sentiment is still there and people are still interested because it’s going to be all about those girls. And that’s what happens. A new season comes out, you forget about the last season and the girls are considered stale.

Drag entertainers have proven over time that the art-form will flourish under adverse circumstances…

Like cockroaches!

But we’re in a time now where entertainers shouldn’t have to solely rely on themselves to flourish. So, how do you think fans can better support queens during this time?

Cameos, honestly. Cameos are a godsend right now because we’re able to get in drag and bust out a few cameos. It helps put some food on our plate. It also helps us be more motivated to get into drag, so we can do other things. Also, they could subscribe to our Patreons or our OnlyFans. There’s so much stuff – merch, right?