Drag Race season 14 won’t be available on Netflix in the UK – here’s where you can watch it

The brand new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has found a new home in the UK.

This week, World of Wonder revealed the 14 incredible new queens that will compete on the 14th season of the series, which is now – fun fact! – the most decorated competition series in Emmy Award herstory.

It will be a herstoric season for the ever-expanding franchise with the introduction of its first ever straight male contestant, Maddy Morphosis, and for featuring two openly trans women in Kerry Colby and Kornbread Jeté.

The only other seasons of Drag Race to include two trans women are the sophomore season of Drag Race Thailand and All Stars 6.

Unlike past seasons, which have premiered on Netflix in the UK, Drag Race season 14 will exclusively premiere on WOW Presents Plus – the streaming platform for all-things drag that houses the biggest library of LGBTQ+ content in the world.

Each episode will be available weekly on the streamer from 4am GMT on Saturdays. The first episode premieres 8 January.

The queens competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar on season 14 are as follows: Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread ‘The Snack’ Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis and Orion Story.

For more info on the cast, visit here and watch the official teaser trailer below!