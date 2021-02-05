Drag Race season 13: What’s the tea after last week’s explosive Untucked episode?

“I said what I said!”

Before we get into the gags and lewks for episode six, Mother Ru and company have released a sneak peek at what’s to come.

After last week’s explosive Untucked episode, the dust has settled and the queens are back in the werkroom unpacking the shocking confrontation.

The clip starts with Olivia Lux asking how everyone is feeling after the fight between Kandy and Tamisha.

“Yes I felt defensive, and yes I was going the f**k off. I was mad, I was upset. I thought we was cool and out of nowhere you don’t like me, which is news to me”, Kandy says.

Utica Queen then chimes saying, “I think it was blown out of proportion”.

In Utica’s confessional, she elaborates on the Tamisha and Kandy situation, stating: “Tamisha is honest, she is who she is and if she has a problem with some she’s going to tell them.

She continued: “Whereas Kandy, she can dish it, but she has a difficult time talking it and she gets very defensive”.

The tension between the girls can be cut with a knife as the conversation between Kandy and Tamisha become heated.