Drag Race season 12 was just the beginning for Crystal Methyd

“I definitely thought my life was going to be different,” laughs Crystal Methyd. “Way different.” We’re speaking with America’s Next (Next) Drag Superstar over Zoom (the new normal!), while she quarantines in a Manchester hotel room for her headline UK tour, Wonderland. It’s her first solo venture since rising to fame on Drag Race season 12, where she earned a coveted spot in the top three with Jaida Essence Hall and Gigi Goode and transformed RuPaul into an unruly fangirl week after week with her El Debarge-esque mullet. 2020 has been utter crap, and we all know why, so we’ll avoid the spiel.

However, seeing our favourite contestants lip-sync for their lives slash legacies and participate in wild challenges has been a major comfort in lockdown. Of course, we also had Chromatica, the squirrel who mastered the Ninja Warrior obstacle course, TikTok and – more recently – the Cheetos’ downfall (not Coco Montrese, she’s doing well), but overall, Drag Race has arguably been the most reliable source of escapism for the queer community. “I don’t even know how to process it, because all the interaction I see from people, it’s been online!” she continues. “It’s just been crazy, and I’m so happy to finally tour and see people’s faces.”

As soon as Crystal sashayed into the werkroom in a circus-themed ensemble and told producers that she’s a “little devil that likes to raise hell in the Bible Belt,” we knew she was going to define the U in the C.U.N.T. acronym. Although she started off strong, channelling The Powerful Girls’ queer anti-christ HIM in front of Nicki Minaj for her I’m That Bitch rap, she stayed in the ‘safe’ bracket for a number of weeks. Following her hilarious impersonation of Madonna in the Ray of Light era for the Rusical, however, Crystal stampeded her way to the final, where she served one of the most batshit crazy performances in the show’s history; reenacting the life cycle of a bird and regurgitating in her mouth to the beat of Nelly Furtado’s I’m Like a Bird.