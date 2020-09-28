Drag Race legends BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon to star in Christmas special

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are spreading the Christmas queer this year with a camp holiday special.

The drag legends have ruled over Christmas these past two years with their acclaimed stage productions, To Jesus, Thanks for Everything and All I Want for Christmas Is Attention, but due to COVID concerns, they’re bringing their annual dose of festive magic to our living rooms with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special.

Directed, co-written and executive produced by DeLa under her production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, the 60-minute musical special – which was filmed safely under CDC guidelines – follows the two queens as they come into conflict over how to create a classic Christmas variety show.

Jinkx’s character wants to celebrate with a boozy holiday bash while DeLa opts for a more traditional Christmas. Assisted by a chorus of dancers, DeLa’s deceased grandmother and “a mysterious naked man with a surprising holiday secret,” the two battle for control over the show.

The press release calls the special a “campy, side-splitting romp” that is “equal parts sacrilegious and sweet, with a sharp tongue and a heart of gold,” adding: “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is sure to be a new holiday tradition for all the lost toys who know that the best traditions are the ones we create ourselves.”