Drag Race Holland star Roem shares the runway that production asked her not to wear

Roem has uploaded her original runway for the Drag Race Holland premiere.

Last week, the 21-year-old performer sashayed away from the Dutch spin-off in last place after failing to impress the judges with her queen-inspired runway.

While the other competitors opted for a more traditional look, taking inspiration from various historical figures, Roem chose to embrace her inner Evil Queen as the iconic villain from Snow White.

In her exit interview with GAY TIMES, however, Roem revealed that she initially planned to stomp down the runway as Medusa, but was forced to change it after coming into conflict with production.

“I had an entirely different concept for my runway but production strongly recommended me not to do it before the season, because of course, we have to submit all of our runway looks in advance,” she told us.

“So I was like, ‘Fine.’ Then I did my alternative look and I just wasn’t happy with it so it didn’t come as a surprise. I wasn’t feeling it at all. It just wasn’t really what I wanted to bring, especially for the first runway.”

Roem continued: “The producers said she’s not a queen? There were little fights about that and I was like, ‘I really want to do it! I already have the costume.’ But yeah, it was a bit of a thing, and I still kind of feel bitter about it. I wish I’d done it, but you can’t change it.”

The star shared her Medusa runway shortly after her elimination, and elaborated further on her previous comments, saying: “Unfortunately production thought this iconic mythologic creature wasn’t as much of a queen as Diana Ross, Maria or the lead from Bee Movie.

“Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not bitter about my placement. I’ve had the time of my life with these girls. And each and every one of these queens thought me more than any judge could ever say.

“And at the end of the day. I was cast to be in this top 10 of Queens and I couldn’t be more thankful, but don’t worry. This is just the beginning.”