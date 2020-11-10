Drag Race Holland star Ma’Ma Queen feels like a “hero” for representing non-binary people

You killed this season with your runways – have you always been a gender-bending queen?

For me, I think every queen should be themselves. Also as a mother, that’s what I want to achieve with all my girls. So, I don’t want to show people how to do something. I just want to help people get to be themselves. I wasn’t thinking about other girls that were competing, I just interpret the challenges in my own way. I have an art school background, so I’m really a conceptual queen because of my education. I think the message behind the look or concept is really important.

You opened up about being non-binary this season – was this important for you to do?

I said to myself, ‘Okay, you have to keep talking about this.’ It’s something that is very personal for me because it’s the way I identify, and of course, I talked about it in the first episode. It only came about as a subject in in the fifth episode, I think. I’m really happy to inform the judges, the Dutch audience and people who don’t know about non-binary people or gender non-conforming people, that we are out there and that we have been out there forever. It doesn’t really matter who you are or where you come from, everybody can do drag. That’s the main message, that I think all the queens from the season want to get across. It’s also for the AFAB queens, the bearded queens, the non-binary queens, however you identify. I think everybody should be able to do drag in whatever shape or form they want to do it.

Have you noticed an impact of your honesty about gender identity on fans?

In my personal life, I haven’t met a lot of people who identify as non-binary, so it’s not like I have a really strong non-binary community around me. I have a lot of people who support me, I’m not lonely! But, I don’t really have a lot of friends who identify the same and to get so many responses from people who do identify that way, almost makes me like a hero for representing the non-binary people. That makes me feel really good. There’s a community, a different family within this family I already have, that really like me. I could also see in the messages they wrote to me, even when it’s just a word, it’s the same word that I feel when I express myself. My looks, I explained everything really well, but they just see me and recognise something of themselves inside of me. It’s a blessing. I’ve connected with so many non-binary people, especially on Instagram. It’s amazing, super inspiring.

You shared a really beautiful moment in this series with your dad – the first dad to receive a makeover on Drag Race!

Yes! Isn’t it magical?