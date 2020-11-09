Drag Race Holland runner-up Janey Jacké is “hungry” for All Stars

You looked comfortable week after week, but there was a moment where you fell into the bottom two. Fans were shocked, to say the least, did you feel the same?

It’s different when you’re doing the competition and then when you look back at it, because in the moment these things happen, you find a part of acceptance. You have to be like, ‘Okay, I’m going to accept this moment and fight hard to stay.’ When you look back at it, yeah, it may have not been your favourite silhouette on me, but I thought the look was great! I thought my mom looked amazing and that it was full glamour. I think you’re gagged when you’re in the bottom, but based on the judge’s comments, I knew I was going to be there that week. Obviously, when the lip-sync starts, you can see the focus in my eyes. I was so hungry in that moment. That’s the competition I guess, they’re gonna poke you!

At least you delivered a fantastic lip-sync.

Thanks! There were a lot of messages like, ‘Oop, best lip-sync of the season! No trickeries! Okay!’ I’ve never done that song before, but it was a lot of fun.

Well, I think that title now belongs to the final performance between you and Envy…

You can really see the fight, hungry and fire in our eyes, and how much we enjoy being on stage, as well as for a song like Born This Way. We were showcasing what we love to do, and it was such a great lip-sync, a lip-sync that wasn’t like, ‘Okay, it was obviously her.’ It could’ve gone either way. That’s also why that lip-sync was so powerful, because it was exciting until the last moment.

How would you define your Drag Race experience?

It’s weird when you have a dream for so long. What I’ve learned over the past few years as a performer is to enjoy it in the moment. That’s something I did, and looking back at it, I can myself doing that 100%. Also, I’m proud of the growth I made as a person, letting my guard down and showing my vulnerability, becoming close to my sisters and learning from each other. It was everything that I expected it to be.

You film for all hours of the day, but viewers only get to see around 50 minutes a week. Was there anything that didn’t make the cut that you wish we could’ve seen?

Well, a lot of my jokes! Also, when I get on All Stars, I might actually have a chance to show what I can do in Snatch Game, because a lot of was edited out! There’s definitely moments with the queens, where we come close to each other, that are not in the show. You didn’t get to see how me and Envy got really close, and me and Ma’Ma. The friendship that me and Sederginne have formed over the years isn’t always visible in the show. Those things make sisterhoods so beautiful, and I would’ve loved for that to be showcased a little bit more. But, it’s still a very entertaining show!