Drag Race Holland host Fred van Leer says the show is “urgent” right now

Fred van Leer has discussed the importance of Drag Race Holland.

The renowned Dutch presenter stepped into RuPaul’s heels for the latest spin-off in the franchise, which sees ten drag entertainers taking part in weekly challenges to earn the title of Netherlands’ First Drag Race Superstar.

In addition to the crown, the winner of Drag Race Holland will receive a cover shoot in the Dutch magazine Cosmopolitan Nederland, and a one-of-a-kind haute couture dress by the Dutch designer Claes Iversen.

Speaking to GAY TIMES, Fred describes the series as “fun, edgy, and most of all a very beautiful, comprehensive and an urgent program,” and “a really nice representation of drag in the Netherlands, and maybe more diverse in the kind of drag than we have seen before.”

“But the stars of the show are of course the queens,” he admits.

“So much talent! The program has a lot of Dutch twists in the challenges, and we have a different presenter, Dutch judges and I think you will see a lot of the Dutch realness and humour throughout the show.”

In the 90s and 00s, Fred was one of the most prominent drag queens in the Netherlands. He says it was a time where “tucking or padding was not done at all,” and “completely different from now.”

“We just did something, while this art form has developed rapidly over the years,” he continues. “Every time I see a beautiful drag queen, I’m completely out of my mind. We have so many talented queens in the Netherlands, all with their own backstory, talent and uniqueness.