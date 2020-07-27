Drag Race Holland has been confirmed and it’s coming to our screens “soon”

A Dutch version of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be sashaying onto our screens later this year from World of Wonder, RTL and Vincent TV.

The upcoming series will feature 10 sickening Dutch queens who, like the original and its many spin-offs, will take part in weekly maxi-challenges to earn a cash prize and a fancy title. Each week, the bottom two queens will lip-sync for their lives to remain in the competition.

Viewers in the Netherlands will be able to watch the series exclusively on RTL’s SVOD platform Videoland, while international viewers can stream it on WOW Presents Plus (available in 160 territories around the world).

“I’m proud to announce that my beloved Drag Race is coming to you!” RuPaul announced in a special RuMail video. “And with a brand new host, exclusively on Videoland. More info coming soon, so you better watch!”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder co-founders, said in a statement: “We firmly believe in charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and can’t wait to welcome these 10 talented queens into the Drag Race family.

“It’s fantastic to work with RTL and Vincent TV on launching a Dutch version of the franchise, but it’s also a privilege to be able to bring this brilliant new series to an international audience too, via our own SVOD Platform WOW Presents Plus. We know fans won’t be disappointed.”

Ellen van den Berghe, Head of programming of RTL’s Videoland, said: “This outstanding, urgent and groundbreaking Emmy Award-winning program fits seamlessly into the values and ambition of Videoland.

“We are very proud we have achieved to commission a Dutch version of Drag Race as we know there are a lot of Drag Race fans in Holland. But mostly we are proud we can show our subscribers the art and diversity of the program and the Dutch queens. Together with the producer Vincent TV and the support of World of Wonder we can’t wait to make a success of Drag Race Holland.”

The judges and gag-worthy line-up of guests will be announced in the weeks to come.

Drag Race Holland will follow in the footsteps of Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK and Canada’s Drag Race, as well as South America’s The Switch Drag Race.