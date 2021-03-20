Drag Race franchise reportedly set to film an International All Stars series

Are we finally getting the Drag Olympics we’ve been asking for?

According to a report from The Sun, a new iteration of the mega-popular Drag competition series is on its way.

“Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have been calling for queens from all the different versions of the show to unite and finally their wishes have been granted,” a source told the publication.

The new series will reportedly feature queens from the US, UK, Canada and Holland series.

The source also revealed that Drag Race UK alumn, Baga Chipz and Blue Hydrangea are reportedly set to be featured.

“In addition to being glamorous and talented, they have an acerbic and filthy sense of humour and don’t mind poking fun of themselves,” the insider stated.

Baga Chipz finished in third place with Blue Hydrangea taking fifth place during their time on the series.

Production for the new show is reportedly set to begin soon and will be separate from the other World of Wonder series Queen of the Universe.