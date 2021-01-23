Drag Race fans were living for this week’s lip-sync

One of the bottom queens ATE IT UP!!!

After three consecutive episodes of no consequences, RuPaul finally started sending girls home, and if the first lip-sync is anything to go by then we could be in for one of the best seasons of Drag Race ever.

Like with previous seasons where the girls are initially split into two groups, the queens finally reunite and immediately start kiki-ing, at least until Miss Elliott with 2 Ts revealed she was never eliminated and wanted to know why the Porkchop queens thought she should go packing.

And when Tamisha explained her reasons, Elliott snapped back, and given how much of the Drag Race fandom are Tamisha stans, this might not be an endearing move from her.

RuPaul then split the queens into three groups to overact in scripted holiday films for the RuPaulmark Channel, celebrating iconic holidays like Valentine’s Day, April Fool’s Day and, um, Flag Day.

Keen to emulate her challenge win from last week, Denali took on the main role in Misery Love’s Company, but in a clear case of biting off more than she could chew, she flubbed a lot of her lines, while Kahmora Hall gave a wooden performance as Ash the ash tree, just not in a good way.

For God Loves Flags, LaLa Ri sunk into the background, while Symone STOLE the show. Honestly, she can lip-sync, has amazing looks, and with acting like that, Symone is the full triple threat! Rosé also delivered, while Utica was just there.