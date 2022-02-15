Drag Race fans react to “shady” UK vs the World elimination

One of the Glamazon Warriors on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World has just been Manila’d.

Following the emotional departure of Need the Power hitmaker Cheryl on last week’s episode (stream the single now divalinas!), the seven remaining contestants – Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Janey Jacké, Jimbo, Jujubee, Mo Heart and Pangina Heals – returned to the werkroom.

Moments after, Jimbo left the room in a state of shock as she revealed that she would’ve given Jujubee the chop – in the word of Joslyn Fox, “Gasp!” Jimbo herself expressed regret with her decision.

The next day, Mo told their sisters that they would now like to be referred to as “Mo Heart” instead of “Monique Heart,” to allow them to present as more of a “genderless entertainer” moving forwards.

After the queens wholeheartedly embraced Mo’s decision, RuPaul invited the girls to read each other for filth in Drag Race’s staple mini-reading challenge. They didn’t hold back, but ultimately, it was Juju who conquered – proving her shade hasn’t gone soft since she won the same challenge on US season two.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the queens starred in a brand new Rusical, West End Wendys: The Comeback, with each entertainer playing theatrical West End legends in a battle to return to the spotlight and earn the title of the ultimate ‘Comeback Queen’.

As mini-challenge winner, Jujubee assigned the roles. A majority of the queens were satisfied with their characters, bar Baga, who pulled a… tantrum. Rehearsals were equally dramatic, with Jimbo revealing that she suffered a neck injury in her sleep, resulting in guest dancer Johannes Radebe simplifying her choreography.

Later, the runway saw the queens showcase their best dot-inspired looks for the category, ‘Dot Dot Dot’.

The judges gave their verdict on their performances, giving particular praise to Pangina’s geriatric depiction of Annie and Janey’s hilarious version of Meryl Streep, while Jujubee’s Liza Minnelli-inspired character and Jimbo’s portrayal of Toto the Dog were met with negative remarks.

The latter queens fell into the bottom two – marking Jujubee’s second time up for elimination and Jimbo’s first – with Pangina and Janey lip-syncing “for the world” to the beat of The Vengaboys’ classic anthem We Like to Party! (The Vengabus).

Ultimately, Pangina triumphed over Janey and, for the second time this series, Pangina was bestowed with the power to eliminate one of the bottom contestants.

As she revealed her decision, Pangina explained: “This is an incredibly hard decision and I’m just going off my heart and how they rose up to the challenge in the Rusical. I chose… Jimbo to go home.”

A visibly shaken Jimbo then thanked the judges, including guest panellist Jonathan Bailey, “for this chance to represent” her home country of Canada “and my heart”.

“[RuPaul] you are my icon and a legend. This is the greatest dream of my life and I will never forget it and I thank you so much,” she continued. “I wish I was a better little dog. I’ll get ‘chu Ru! And your little dog too… I’m talking about you Michelle.”

With two consecutive challenge wins under her belt, Jimbo’s departure, as well as Baga’s behaviour in the episode, was met with controversy online.

“The decision making on #DragRaceUK makes Downing Street look careful and considered,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Someone who was top 2 for 2 weeks in a row and should’ve been safe this week getting sent home over someone who’s done awful in all three episodes. Great. Already was hating the judging on this season but this is just the final nail in the coffin #DragRaceUK.”

Meanwhile, a third declared: “Jujubee did not do worse than Baga.”

Here’s how other Drag Race viewers reacted to the episode:

Someone who was top 2 for 2 weeks in a row and should’ve been safe this week getting sent home over someone who’s done awful in all three episodes. Great. Already was hating the judging on this season but this is just the final nail in the coffin #DragRaceUK — Grace Mellody (メロディーグレイス) メロちゃん (@_GraceMellody_) February 15, 2022

um what 😭 how can jujubee be so mediocre and still be sent through? i loveee pangina but it just feels so shady to me

🙁#DragRaceUK — ben | getting over lm hiatus era | 💅 (@sourforevermore) February 15, 2022

Baga having a tantrum because she didn’t get the role she wanted even though it was divied out fair and square #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/veKjjXQjld — mary queen of thots🥦Ⓥ (@txbamxnmicxh_s) February 15, 2022

Mo Heart looks MESMERISING. That FACE. #DragRaceUK — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) February 15, 2022

Come on, Pangina. So unfair. It didn't look good, even for Jujubee. Jimbo had the best track record. So disappointing. #DragRaceUK — 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@igorselvagem) February 15, 2022

The decision making on #DragRaceUK makes Downing Street look careful and considered — Andrew (@andt_gk) February 15, 2022

None of Jujubee’s reads will ever match “Mariah Paris Balenciaga… great, you’re here, now we have to change the title to ‘RuPauls Drag Race *Some* Stars” 😂 #DragRaceUK — Billy 🤠✨☁️ (@BecauseImBilly) February 15, 2022

I very much appreciate the amount of Jonathan Bailey we are getting this episode 🥵 #dragraceuk — 🪐 Nicky 🪐 (@nicky__stanley) February 15, 2022

Pangina eating everyone up on the runway as she should 💅 #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/hB2BCRuxRX — ⚡️ Seddera Side ⚡️ (@sedderaside) February 15, 2022

just give pangina the crown #DragRaceUK — Ry (@RJohnsonLeigh) February 15, 2022

Blu not in the top after THAT runway and THAT performance?! Are you fucking kidding me 😩 #dragraceuk — 🪐 Nicky 🪐 (@nicky__stanley) February 15, 2022

Jujubee has won more reading challenges than maxi-challenges- #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/a4nhx6xYuI — ⚡️ Seddera Side ⚡️ (@sedderaside) February 15, 2022

How are the eliminations progressively getting worse???? How are Baga and Jujubee still there when queens who are BRINGING IT are going home??? Just so disappointed 😭 #DragRaceUk — ꧁ 𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑥𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟 ꧂ (@alexanderls3) February 15, 2022

absolutely livid at that elimination, there goes my winner 🤡 #DragRaceUK — brad 🏳️‍🌈🪐 (@b42ad) February 15, 2022