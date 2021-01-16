Drag Race fans are unanimous in their love for the legendary Tamisha Iman

“You ain’t drag if you ain’t got no stones on”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 is in full swing, and the girls are absolutely SERVING hunny!

This time around we see the Pork chopped girls step into the spotlight for their first mini and maxi challenges.

Like episode 2 the girls were tasked with a runway challenge and a performance challenge that required the queens to create new lyrics and choreography to RuPaul’s Phenomenon track.

Each queen brought the fierceness, star power and charisma but legendary queen Tamisha Iman is proving to be a standout talent amongst Drag Race fans.

In this episode, the Atlanta-based queen opened up about her extensive experience, stating: “I’ve been in the business a long time. A lot of pageants under my belt.”

Which led the other queens to ask how many she’s done.

“Oh, my God, I’ve done over at least 200 pageants, and I’ve won, at least, about 95,” she said.