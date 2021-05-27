Drag Race España judge Javier Calvo is ready to introduce Spanish drag to the world

Madrid-based TV director and filmmaker Javier Calvo is surfing the crest of the wave when it comes to LGBTQI+ representation in fiction. Together with his partner, Javier Ambrossi, they have created in the last years some of the most acclaimed productions in Spain’s audiovisual industry, such as Netflix’s comedy series Paquita Salas and the movie Holy Camp!

He first started working on TV in 2008 as Fer, one of the main characters in youth television series Física o Química. Their last creation Veneno was publicly praised by Michelle Visage and RuPaul herself.

Speaking to GAY TIMES, the jury member of the upcoming Spanish version of Drag Race has told us what makes a great drag queen and how excited he is to make the Spanish drag style known to the world. Check our conversation below.

Drag Race is a TV show known worldwide, what does Spain have to contribute to the franchise?

In Spain we have had a very strong drag tradition for a long time, what happens is that it has always been in gay bars. As a spectator, I have really enjoyed that culture, but it has rarely been brought to the screen. I want to see how the world receives Spanish drag and its humour, which gathers all of our culture that is very rich and plays a lot with the elements of our tradition. It is a very specific drag, sometimes very local, although the younger ones already know something more international, but I want to see how this is received. In the end, the world likes everything Spanish a lot and it is received very well.

What is the main attribute of a drag queen for you?

What RuPaul has said many times: charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. But I think it has a lot to do with identity, with artistic expression, coming from a place of its own. We are [the LGBTQI+ community] experts in taking our pain and turning it into art, humour, into something beautiful. Drag is the ultimate expression of that. Take your experiences and create a character and express yourself through the way you dress, act, make-up and thus make yourself known. That is what I value the most in a drag queen that lets us know who she is through the way she expresses herself.

We come from a reality with a scarce presence of LGBTQI+ actors and characters in Spanish television to suddenly celebrating two great successes like Veneno and Drag Race. What was it that made such a radical change possible?

I feel that it has not been quick, it has been many years of struggle, counting with the fingers of our hands the LGBTQI+ presence in series and movies. We are a generation lacking references in our childhood, we have looked for LGBTQI+ references turning every stone, this is why whenever a series shows a gay love story it has travelled perfectly anywhere in the world. A series like Veneno, or Drag Race, immediately became a boom internationally because we are hungry for such stories. Added to the fact that we have a lot of talent and that we can conquer the public beyond the LGBTQI+. This is what has made Veneno or Drag Race not only a success within the LGBTQI+ community but also beyond.