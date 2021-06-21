Drag Race announces major change for All Stars 6 in the UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 will be airing on WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

According to the streamer, the highly-anticipated sixth season of the series will premiere on the platform on 24 June – the same day as it debuts on Paramount Plus in the United States.

Although the previous season aired on Netflix for British viewers, the streaming service hasn’t confirmed whether it will do the same this year. If the situation changes, we’ll update you ASAP.

The contestants returning for a second (and in some cases, third) shot at the crown are as follows: A’Keria C. Davenport, Eureka, Ginger Minj, Jan, Jiggy Caliente, Kylie Sonique Love, Pandora Boxx, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Scarlet Envy, Serena Cha Cha, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Trinity K. Bonet and Yara Sofia.

The winner of All Stars 6 receives $100,000 doollahz and will be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck and Shea Coulée.

Joining RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley on the panel include Aisha Tyler, Big Freedia, Charli XCX, Emma Roberts, Jamal Sims, Justin Simien, Tia Mowry, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Zaldy.

Alec Mapa, Angela Bassett, Cheyenne Jackson, Fortune Feimster, Jermaine Fowler, Tanya Tucker and Miss Piggy will also make special guest appearances.

The sickening trailer promises the “mother of all twists” that will force Drag Race viewers – and the contestants – to “forget everything they know about All Stars”.

It also teases some unexpected drama between two of the queens, fierce stunts for the spin-off’s staple talent show challenge and of course, jaw-dropping runways.

Watch the All Stars 6 trailer here or below.